GOLF

Perico leads Razorbacks at U.S. Amateur

Julian Perico shot a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to lead the group of four University of Arkansas players and qualify for match play at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship in Bandon, Ore.

Perico finished stroke play at 5 under and is tied for fifth place.

William Furr pulled away from the field with 11 birdies on the Bandon Trails Course as part of a masterful 62 on Tuesday to win medalist honors. Furr, a senior at Alabama, shot 11 under to win by two strokes over Michigan State senior James Piot.

Aman Gupta and David Ford tied for third at 6 under.

Perico had a pair of bogeys and made double bogey on the par-3 15th hole to mostly offset his five birdies.

Arkansas junior transfer Segundo Oliva Pinto shot 3-over 75 on the Dunes Course and wrapped up stroke play at even par and tied for 35th.

Round of 64 match play begins today.

Fayetteville High graduate Luke Long, a senior at the University of Houston, followed his 72 on Monday with a 2-over 74 on the Dunes Course to just miss the cut at 3 over.

Arkansas seniors William Buhl and Mason Overstreet did not make the cut to match play. Buhl shot 5-over 76 on the par-71 Bandon Trails Course and finished at 8 over.

Overstreet, who got caught up in windy conditions with a late tee time while shooting an 81 on Monday, rebounded with a 2-over 74 on the Dunes Course in the morning round Tuesday to finish at 12 over.

Arkansas State University senior Zan Luka Stirn carded a 4-over 75 on the Trails Course and finished at 17 over.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALL

Jones placed on scholarship

University of Arkansas offensive lineman Luke Jones was put on scholarship on Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Jones, a 6-5, 294-pounder from Pulaski Academy, was originally committed to Arkansas before flipping to Notre Dame in the Class of 2018. Jones spent one year with the Fighting Irish before transferring to the Razorbacks and sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.

With Jones serving as a walk-on last season, the Razorbacks were able to sign full classes in 2019 and 2020.

He is expected to compete for a spot on the two deep at either guard or center this season.