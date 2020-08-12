BASEBALL

Coach gets 20 games

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine. Cintron’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005. “I accept MLB’s suspension and will learn from this,” Cintron said in a statement. “Although I never referenced Ramon’s mother, my actions were inappropriate. I apologize for my part in Sunday’s unfortunate incident. As coaches, we are held to a higher standard and should be an example to the players. Hopefully, other coaches will learn from my mistake so that this never happens again in the future.” Laureano appealed, so his discipline didn’t begin Tuesday night in Oakland’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintron then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintron. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the American League West the past two years. Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.

Indians sent away

The Cleveland Indians went a step further than just putting Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac into quarantine. They’ve been sent away from the team, and it’s not known when they’ll be back. Cleveland placed the two starting pitchers on the restricted list after the right-handers broke team rules and Major League Baseball protocols by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risking exposure to the covid-19 virus. “This one kind of hurts,” said Indians Manager Terry Francona, who returned Tuesday from a week away to address a lingering medical issue to find his team dealing with an internal situation that could affect its season.” Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on road trips, forbidding them from socializing outside of the team’s players and staff.

SOCCER

Portland wins final

Dario Zuparic’s first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back Tournament finale Tuesday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Orlando was slow to react to Diego Valeri’s corner kick in the 66th minute, allowing Eryk Williamson to collect the ball, change direction and take a shot that Jeremy Ebobisse deflected to Zuparic’s feet. Zuparic didn’t have to do much to get it by Pedro Gallese, who had made two fantastic saves in the lead-up to the corner kick. The goal set off a raucous celebration on the sideline and sent Orlando into panic mode. The Lions had a chance in the closing minutes, but failed to get the equalizer. The Timbers, who spent 39 days in the MLS bubble and remained on West Coast time, hugged, danced and doused each other with water after the final whistle. They later raised the silver trophy on the pitch. It provided a lasting memory for the MLS, which managed to play 51 matches in 45 days at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World. The league reported just two positive coronavirus tests out of nearly 35,000 tests following the initial setbacks that threatened to derail a tournament that came with a $1.1 million purse. Portland will get $328,000 in prize money to split. The Timbers also earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, their first since 2016. Orlando settled for $150,000 to share.

FOOTBALL

Linebacker on IL

The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the non-football injury list days after he finally reported for training camp. The Titans announced Tuesday that Beasley must pass a physical before he can re-join practices. They also waived injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert. Beasley, who signed a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March, waited 10 days before reporting for training camp. He had to pass three covid-19 tests since reporting on Aug. 7 before taking a physical with the Titans. The eighth overall pick in 2015 out of Clemson by Atlanta, Beasley led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 and has 371/2 sacks in his career. He started 15 of 16 games played last season and is expected to be a key piece of the defensive front opposite Harold Landry. The Titans traded with Green Bay for Gilbert last August, and he started five of his 11 games with the Titans.

Bears waive kicker

The Chicago Bears waived kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday, ending the prospect of a training camp kicking competition before full practices begin this week. Incumbent Eddy Pineiro had an inside track on retaining his job. Tuesday’s roster move strengthens Pineiro’s grip and ends the possibility of an abbreviated sequel to last summer’s kicking competition. The Bears signed Ahmed in April, presumably to push Pineiro. “We knew we wanted to add competition,”Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said shortly after the signing. “Competition is good for everyone.” Ahmed kicked for two years at Nevada and made 15 of 20 field-goal attempts as a senior in 2018. Pineiro had an up-and-down season with the Bears in 2019. His peak came in Week 2, when he hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Broncos 16-14 in Denver. But six weeks later, Pineiro missed a game-deciding 41-yard kick at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. That was part of a midseason skid in which he missed four of seven field goals, including attempts of 48 and 47 yards in a November loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

TENNIS

Williams sisters to meet

Sernea Williams needed to rally to win in her comeback following a six-month layoff, beating unseeded American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Tuesday’s first round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky. Williams advanced to Thursday’s second-round showdown against older sister Venus, who dispatched Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2. The two will meet for the 31st time in a match that figures to be emotionally and physically challenging for both of them. “From one Grand Slam [winner]), one No. 1 to another,” said Venus Williams, who’s 12-18 against her sister. “It’s been quite the draw for me, but honestly, it’s perfect because I don’t play forever so I want to play the best players. And I think I got my wish. Here we go.” Looking to return to form following the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion labored to avoid her 14th loss to an opponent ranked outside the top