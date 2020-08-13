Arizona wins a slugfest, holds Blackmon hitless

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed slides safely into home plate to score on a single hit by Ketel Marte off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER -- Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks battered the Colorado Rockies 13-7 at Coors Field Wednesday in a game that featured 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.

Blackmon was on deck when Trevor Story, who doubled twice and singled, grounded into a game-ending double play.

Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.

Marte had three hits, including a go-ahead single in an eight-run seventh inning. It was 5-all going into the inning.

"It was about time," said David Peralta, who helped break the game open in the seventh with a three-run double. "We were finding some holes. We've been hitting the ball really well but couldn't find the hole. This just happened. So when this kind of thing happens it's fun. It's fun when you do the right thing and things go your way. We just have to keep it up. "

Nick Ahmed had three hits and a pair of RBI and Kole Calhoun added three hits with an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who took two of three to deny Colorado its sixth consecutive series win to start the season.

Ryan McMahon, swinging on a 3-0 count, connected for a three-run home run to chase Arizona starter Luke Weaver with one out in the fourth inning.

METS 11, NATIONALS 6 Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in a four-run first inning and hit consecutive home runs in a five-run sixth, leading New York over Washington.

DODGERS 6, PADRES 0 Tony Gonsolin and five relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, Justin Turner hit a three-run home run, and Los Angeles beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 4 Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman all homered and visiting Oakland averted a sweep with a victory over Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5 Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago past visiting Detroit.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 5 Blake Snell pitched five shutout innings and Tampa Bay beat host Boston to earn its fifth consecutive victory.

RANGERS 7, MARINERS 4 Todd Frazier scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, Willie Calhoun then hit a two-run single and host Texas overcame a four-run deficit to beat Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 7, INDIANS 2 Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo hit a home run, leading visiting Chicago to a victory over the Indians to match their best start in 50 years.

ROYALS 5, REDS 4 In Cincinnati, streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a home run and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit after a misstep, and Kansas City beat Cincinnati.

ASTROS 5, GIANTS 1 Martin Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back Zack Greinke and help Houston over San Francisco.

MARLINS 14, BLUE JAYS 11 (10) In Buffalo, N.Y., Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Miami overcame Toronto's seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays in the final game of their three-week road trip.

ORIOLES 5, PHILLIES 4 Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead visiting Baltimore over Philadelphia.

TWINS 12, BREWERS 2 In Milwaukee, Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Miguel Sano added another as Minnesota routed Milwaukee.

YANKEES 6, BRAVES 3 Injury fill-in Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice in his season debut as New York swept a two-game set with Atlanta.

