Education Board decides on penalty for coach accused of sending racially charged text message

The state Board of Education handed down a four-year probation and a $250 fine Thursday against a teacher/coach who was accused of texting a racially charged message to a parent.

He will also have to complete training sessions related to the incident on ethics and on racial awareness.

The state Education Board, without comment, accepted the recommendation of a subcommittee of the Professional Licensure Standards Board, which held a full evidentiary hearing earlier in the year.

Max Pennington, who is white, was at the time of the text message a coach and dean of students at Dumas New Tech High School. He sent a parent a text message in May 2019 saying “I hate” and used a racially derogatory term, members of the Dumas community told the Education Board in August 2019. Pennington followed that text with a second text to the parent saying, “Oh my God, I meant beggars.”

Pennington remains licensed to work in certified positions in school districts.