Boy, 6, drowns in lake at east Arkansas mobile home park

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a lake at an east Arkansas mobile home park on Sunday.

Deputies with the Crittenden County sheriff’s office responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday to a report of a drowning in the lake at the Lakeshore trailer park, less than a mile northwest of the Interstate 40 interchange with U.S. 64. When they arrived, they found that Kayton Elijah Taal, 6, of Marion had already been pulled from the lake, and residents were performing CPR, according to Todd Grooms, chief of investigations with the Crittenden County sheriff’s office.

The child was taken to Crittenden Baptist Hospital, but he could not be revived, Grooms said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating, but Grooms said that no foul play is suspected and no arrests have been made.