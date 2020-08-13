Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy, 6, drowns in lake at east Arkansas mobile home park

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a lake at an east Arkansas mobile home park on Sunday.

Deputies with the Crittenden County sheriff’s office responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday to a report of a drowning in the lake at the Lakeshore trailer park, less than a mile northwest of the Interstate 40 interchange with U.S. 64. When they arrived, they found that Kayton Elijah Taal, 6, of Marion had already been pulled from the lake, and residents were performing CPR, according to Todd Grooms, chief of investigations with the Crittenden County sheriff’s office.

The child was taken to Crittenden Baptist Hospital, but he could not be revived, Grooms said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating, but Grooms said that no foul play is suspected and no arrests have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT