Charter, Innovation schools get OK to accommodate more students

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 4:16 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved amendments to the charters of five existing open-enrollment and conversion charter schools, including the addition of a kindergarten-through-12th grade classical academy campus in Rogers.

Responsive Education Solutions of Texas, which already operates multiple charter school campuses in Arkansas, had requested approval for a new classical academy campus on Dodson Road in Rogers.

Also Thursday, the Springdale School District received approval to enlarge its Don Tyson School of Innovation enrollment from 2,000 to 8,000.

The Fayetteville School District received approval to expand its Virtual Academy from a maximum enrollment cap of 500 in fourth-through-12th grades to 5,000 in kindergarten-through-12th grades.

The Arkansas Virtual Academy, based in Little Rock but serving students statewide, received approval to increase its enrollment cap from 3,000 to 4,000 students.

