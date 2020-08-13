Derailment in Scotland claims 3 lives

LONDON -- A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after stormy weather, killing three people and injuring six others Wednesday, authorities said.

The train's driver is believed to be among the dead, but formal identification has yet to take place, the British transport police force said. Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious.

"I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from [closed circuit television] inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for," said Eddie Wylie, the transport force's chief superintendent. "However, once the area has been made safe, then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a "major" incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting.

The transport police said officers were called midmorning to the railway line near the coastal town of Stonehaven, about 100 miles northeast of Edinburgh.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the wreck. Photos showed that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and tumbled down an embankment.

Lawmaker Andrew Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier Wednesday.

"The situation was really bad this morning. The River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks, and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the center of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it," he said.

Emergency workers respond Wednesday after a train derailed in Stonehaven in northeast Scotland, killing three people. Authorities said the operator is believed to be among the dead. The hilly area had been hit by flash flooding overnight. More photos at arkansasonline.com/813train/. Video at arkansasonline.com/813scotland/. (AP/Newsline-media/Derek Ironside)

Oil fouls Venezuela beaches after spill

CARACAS, Venezuela -- An oil spill in Venezuela has coated a stretch of the crisis-wracked nation's Caribbean coastline, treasured for its white sand beaches, clusters of small islands and wildlife.

Fishermen and locals living around Morrocoy National Park began reporting oil washing ashore last week and it has coated roughly 9 miles of beaches. The area popular with tourists is 180 miles from the capital, Caracas.

Venezuelan authorities acknowledged the spill, saying they are containing and cleaning it up, but so far they haven't said what caused it.

The area is near El Palito refinery operated by the struggling state-owned PDVSA oil company, but Environmental Minister Oswaldo Barbera tweeted late Tuesday that a flyover confirmed that the spill did not come from the refinery. He didn't identify the source, however.

Park rangers and volunteers had already collected several bags of oil from the beach, he said.

Attack in Guatemala kills Frenchman

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- A French aid worker was shot to death on a rural highway in Guatemala, where he had led agricultural projects for indigenous Mayan communities for 20 years.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the killing of Benoit Pierre Amadee Maria, who represented Agronomists and Veterinarians Without Borders, saying in a tweet Tuesday that his "humanistic, fraternal commitment pays honor to France." The killing Monday took place the day after six French aid workers were killed in a giraffe park in the West African country of Niger.

Guatemalan Vice President Guillermo Castillo called for clarity on what happened, saying in a statement that "Amadee Maria dedicated a large part of his life to promoting community development in favor of vulnerable populations."

Amadee Maria was killed Monday afternoon on a rural road in the village of Pacam, the national police said in a statement.

2 wanted Floridians held in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombian officials say they have arrested two Florida men wanted in the United States on charges they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical as a miracle cure for the new coronavirus and other diseases.

The Colombian prosecutor's office said Tuesday that Mark and Joseph Grennon were arrested in the beach town of Santa Marta, and were shipping their "Miracle Mineral Solution" -- chlorine dioxide -- from there to clients in the United States, Colombia and Africa.

It said seven Americans had died from using the substance.

Mark Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Fla., which is centered on use of the toxic chemical as a supposed sacrament it claims can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria and now covid-19.

A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but it was ignored.

The organization also has operated in Mexico, Australia and other countries. Despite opposition from doctors and health experts, Bolivia's congress recently legalized use of the substance.