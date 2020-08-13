Fayetteville police investigate shooting

FAYETTEVILLE — Bullets hit a residence on Applebury Drive on Wednesday morning in what police are calling “an isolated incident.”

Fayetteville police officers were called to the area of 961 Applebury Drive at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

Several shell casings were found in the area, according to police. No one was injured.

Million Tilly, 20, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Tilly was arrested in connection with criminal trespass, committing a terroristic act and fleeing. Tilly was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.