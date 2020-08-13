Fayetteville police investigating after body found

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to East Robinswood Lane, where a man's body was found on private property, according to a news release from the police department.

The man was later identified as Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville, according to the release.

Anyone who had contact with Miller in the last two days is asked to call the police at 479-587-3555.