Longtime meteorologist to return to THV11, station announces

Longtime anchor and forecaster Tom Brannon will return to THV11 as chief meteorologist, the station announced Thursday.

Brannon is rejoining the team as Ed Buckner has decided to continue his medical leave indefinitely.

“While Ed’s departure from his role as Chief has been heartbreaking for so many of the station’s longtime viewers and THV11 staff, we wish him only good health in the coming year,” THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack said in a news release.

“As one can imagine, finding a replacement may not have been an easy task, but I am delighted to welcome Tom back to the station where he has helped guide Arkansans through severe weather, provided smart forecasting, entertained us and contributed greatly in his community endeavors.”

Buckner’s leave is due to complications from Tourette’s, the release says.

Brannon was on THV11’s morning show since it was created, according to the release, and he appeared weekdays for 20 years before leaving the station in 2017.

The station said Brannon will appear weeknights and lead the station’s weather team. A date is not yet set for his return.