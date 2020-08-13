Man, 25, shot in back Wednesday in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back Wednesday evening in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded to Asher Avenue near Joshua Street around 6 p.m. after a gunshot detection system registered 15 rounds fired in the area.

Police found 25-year-old Deaundre Freeman in the driver’s seat of a Honda Civic suffering from a gunshot in the back.

Two witnesses said a male standing in a gravel lot fired the shots. Freeman told police the shooter drove away in a black Honda.

Freeman was taken to UAMS Medical Center for his injuries, and he was in stable condition at the time of the report.

Police said 15 shell casings were recovered from the area. One bullet struck a woman’s windshield, she told police, leaving her with minor injuries from the shattered glass.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available in the report.