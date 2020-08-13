Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 25, shot in back Wednesday in Little Rock, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back Wednesday evening in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded to Asher Avenue near Joshua Street around 6 p.m. after a gunshot detection system registered 15 rounds fired in the area.

Police found 25-year-old Deaundre Freeman in the driver’s seat of a Honda Civic suffering from a gunshot in the back.

Two witnesses said a male standing in a gravel lot fired the shots. Freeman told police the shooter drove away in a black Honda.

Freeman was taken to UAMS Medical Center for his injuries, and he was in stable condition at the time of the report.

Police said 15 shell casings were recovered from the area. One bullet struck a woman’s windshield, she told police, leaving her with minor injuries from the shattered glass.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT