Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Brayline Donnere Baker, 31, of 5410 Ditzler Ave. in Baytown, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Baker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Charles Barrett, 61, of 22989 Wilmoth Circle Drive in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Barrett was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• David Allen Dyer Jr., 39, of 13240 N. Old Wire Road in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Dyer was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kyle Scott Mitchell, 25, of 518 Ray Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Mitchell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Humberto Noel Gonzalez, 37, of 1911 S. End St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Gonzalez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Darnell Moore, 33, of 4203 S.W. Chasestone Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with four counts of conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance. Moore was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Landon Reece Wooldridge, 18, of 1000 Sawtooth Court in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Wooldridge was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Terry Rawlins, 52, of 2856 Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with criminal trespass, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rawlins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Steven Hicks, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property, theft by receiving and breaking or entering. Hicks was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Diana DuBois, 31, of 14241 Blue Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. DuBois was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jose Ramirez, 49, of 1402 Ellis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Ramirez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Rogers

• Promise Michelle Dillion, 21, of 16465 White Oak Ridge Road in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Dillion was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Emily Cook, 25, of 4418 Acoma St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles. Cook was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Anthony Salas, 43, of 508 Stowers Ave. in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and tampering with physical evidence. Salas was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Randy Copeland, 43, of 15679 Parker Branch Road in Winslow was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Copeland was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.