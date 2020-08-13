FILE - In this July 5, 2019, file photo, Cori "Coco" Gauff returns to Slovenia's Polona Hercog in a women's singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. American teenager Coco Gauff overcame some shaky serving Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 to beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals with her third career victory over a top-15 opponent.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

BASEBALL

Benintendi placed on IL

The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi (University of Arkansas) on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right rib cage strain and recalled right-hander Ryan Weber from their alternate training site to take his spot. Benintendi had started in left field for 12 of Boston's 17 games. He was 2 for 3 in Tuesday night's game against Tampa Bay.

Kelly's suspension reduced

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal. Kelly was originally penalized eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Houston's Alex Bregman and two curveballs that brushed back Carlos Correa. Kelly went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to last Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. He will serve his suspension when he returns.

BASKETBALL

Antetokounmpo suspended

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner. It's unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in today's game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week. Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday. The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.

Celtics give coach extension

The Celtics have signed Coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. The Celtics signed Stevens to a six-year deal when they hired him in 2013. They gave him an initial extension in 2016 that would have expired following next season. Stevens, 43, has a 318-245 record in seven seasons in Boston. His wins rank fourth in franchise history, trailing Red Auerbach (795), Tom Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416). The Celtics are 48-23 this season and have won at least 48 games each of the last five seasons.

FOOTBALL

Yeoman dead at 92

Bill Yeoman, the longtime Houston football coach who led the Cougars to four Southwest Conference titles and a school-record 160 victories, has died. He was 92. The university announced the death Wednesday without providing details. Son, Bill Jr., told ESPN his father died of pneumonia and kidney failure.Yeoman coached the Cougars from 1962-1986. In 1964, he signed running back Warren McVea as the school's first Black football player. A lineman and team captain at Army, Yeoman was known for the veer offense that helped the Cougars lead the nation in total offense from 1966-1968. Yeoman led Houston to 11 bowls and a winning record in 17 of his 25 seasons. His teams finished ranked 11 times, including in 1976 when the team ended the season No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.

Mudd, former All-Pro, dies

Howard Mudd, a former NFL All-Pro player and longtime offensive line coach, has died. He was 78. The Indianapolis Colts announced Mudd's death Wednesday. No details of his death were provided by the team. Mudd had been in a motorcycle accident in the Seattle area recently. Mudd coached the offensive line with the Colts from 1998-2009 and rejoined the team as a senior offensive assistant in 2019. Indianapolis was one of many stops in Mudd's coaching career that included time with Philadelphia, Kansas City, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco and the San Diego Chargers. His coaching career started at the college level with two seasons as the offensive line coach at California in 1972-73.

Continued testing for NFL

The NFL extended daily coronavirus testing for players and staff until further notice even though the positive test rate from the first two weeks of camp has been less than 1 percent. Under the original agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, players and staff needed three negative tests in a four-day period before they could report to the facility and then daily testing for the next two weeks. If the positive rate from that first stretch of daily testing was below 5 percent, the plan had been to shift to testing every other day. But the league and the union decided Wednesday to extend that period as they use more rapid onsite testing and as contact increases when padded practices start around the league next week. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, reported that there were 53 new positives out of 2,840 tests of players upon arrival, which works out to 1.9%. The rate of new positives for all staff upon arrival was at 1.7%

Bills extend coach's contract

The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension. A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not released that information. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal. McDermott, 46, has been the key figure in changing the direction of the franchise since his arrival in 2017. The Bills have made the playoffs in two of McDermott's three seasons in charge and are hoping to win the AFC East this season following Tom Brady's departure from New England.

TENNIS

Gauff pulls Top Seed upset

American teenager Coco Gauff overcame some shaky serving Wednesday to beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals in Lexington, Ky., with her third career victory over a top-15 opponent. The 16-year-old Gauff had 10 double-faults and was broken seven times. But she hung in there with steady baseline play against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who had 14 double-faults, including four in one game. Next up for Gauff is a match Friday against No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur, who produced 10 aces while eliminating Olga Govortsova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. The other quarterfinal on that side of the draw will be Marie Bouzkova against Jennifer Brady. Today's second-round action will include the 31st career matchup between Serena Williams and her older sister, Venus.