COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ASU-Kansas State game confirmed

Arkansas State University officially announced its Sept. 12 matchup with Kansas State on Wednesday, completing the Red Wolves 2020 season.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday evening that the two schools had come to an agreement to play this fall, but the contract would not be official until the Big 12 made a decision on its upcoming season. The Big 12 announced Wednesday morning its intentions to play this fall -- despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out Tuesday -- solidifing ASU's trip to Manhattan, Kan.

According to the official game contract, the Wildcats will pay ASU $550,000 for the game, which comes after ASU lost a payout of $1.8 million from Michigan when their Sept. 19 matchup was canceled in July. Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said during a news conference Wednesday that the Wildcats will also help Arkansas State pay for covid-19 testing to ensure the Red Wolves adhere to Big 12 protocol.

Kansas State is the second school ASU has scheduled in the last week, after coming to an agreement Friday to play University of Central Arkansas on Sept. 19. ASU will pay UCA $100,000.

ASU and the Sun Belt Conference continue to state their intentions to play this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Red Wolves kicking off the season Sept. 5 at Memphis.

-- George Stoia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Piggott player to receive transplant

Piggott junior Hunter Midkiff will receive a liver transplant this morning, his father told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

Hunter Midkiff suffered heat stroke during practice Monday and is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, as of Wednesday.

John Midkiff said his son was at the top of the recipient list for a transplant at the hospital. Midkiff went through dialysis Tuesday night, but doctors shut it down after he did not respond to the treatment.

With a liver transplant, Midkiff's football career at Piggott will be over, his father said. Midkiff is a guard and defensive end for the Mohawks, who play in Class 3A.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the Midkiff family to help with medical expenses. As of Wednesday night, $1,300 had been raised. Also, John Midkiff said First National Bank has started a fund and that patrons can donate to it at any location in the state.

-- Jeremy Muck