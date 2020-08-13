This date in baseball

1969 Jim Palmer of the Orioles, plagued by arm trouble the year before, threw an 8-0 no-hitter against the Oakland A's in Baltimore.

1978 The Baltimore Orioles benefited from the rain-out rule. The Orioles were leading New York 3-0 after six innings but the Yankees scored five runs in the top half of the seventh. Heavy rains ended the game in the bottom half of the inning and the score was reverted to the end of the last completed frame giving the Orioles the victory. This rule was changed in 1980.

1979 St. Louis' Lou Brock reached the 3,000-hit plateau with an infield hit off Chicago Cubs pitcher Dennis Lamp. St. Louis won the game 3-2.

2004 J.T. Snow hit 3 home runs, had 4 RBI, and scored 5 runs to power San Francisco to a 16-6 rout of Philadelphia.

2004 Kansas City rookies Abraham Nunez and John Buck both hit grand slams to lead the Royals past the Oakland Athletics 10-3. It was the first time in club history the Royals have hit two grand slams in one game -- which also ties a major league record. Buck and Nunez were the first rookie teammates to hit grand slams in the same game since the rookie rule went into effect in 1957.

2005 New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera blew his first save since April 6 in a 7-5 victory over Texas. Rivera had converted a career-best 31 consecutive saves before allowing Kevin Mench's two-run, game-tying single in the ninth.

2006 Travis Hafner tied Don Mattingly's single-season grand slam record with his sixth of the year as Cleveland routed Kansas City 13-0.

2009 Jonny Gomes hit home runs in his first three at-bats in Cincinnati's 7-0 victory over Washington. Gomes hit two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings and added a solo shot in the sixth before striking out in the eighth. It was the second three-home run game of his career.

2010 Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey threw a 1-0 one-hitter, allowing a sixth-inning single to pitcher Cole Hamels, and the New York Mets shut out the Philadelphia Phillies again. The Mets blanked the high-scoring Phillies for the fourth consecutive time at Citi Field.

2013 Paul Goldschmidt hit the first pitch of the 11th inning for a game-ending home run -- after leading off the ninth with a tying home run -- to help Arizona beat Baltimore 4-3 with a game-winning home run for the second consecutive night.

2015 The Toronto Blue Jays won their 11th consecutive game, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. The American League East leaders, who also won 11 in a row in June, became the first team to post two winning streaks of at least 11 games since Cleveland in 1954.

2016 Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge became the first teammates to hit home runs in the first at-bats of their major league debuts in the same game, sparking the New York Yankees to an 8-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

