Two men dead after shooting in Pine Bluff, police say

Two men died Thursday after they were shot multiple times in Pine Bluff, police said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West 17th Street just before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release issued by Pine Bluff police.

They found 39-year-old Christopher Gates on the front porch of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles Washington Jr., 18, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the sidewalk in front of the home. According to the release, he was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Their deaths mark the city’s 16th and 17th homicides of the year, the release states.

Police are offering a reward to anyone with information on the shooting that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.