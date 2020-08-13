Winslow man sentenced for enticing minor online

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Winslow man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for attempting to entice a minor online.

Jay Edward Thompson, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Arkansas State Police and local law enforcement set up an operation in September to target online predators in Northwest Arkansas, according to court records.

Undercover law enforcement investigators placed multiple advertisements on various online websites and mobile applications as part of the operation.

An undercover investigator, posing as a 13-year-old girl, was contacted by Thompson on Sept. 25. Thompson arranged a meeting the following day and was taken into custody.

Thompson was indicted in November and was convicted by a federal jury in Fayetteville on March 3.