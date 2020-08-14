Betts his 3 HRs, ties MLB record

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts hit three home runs Thursday night for the sixth time in his career, matching a major-league record held by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the San Diego Padres 11-2.

The star outfielder for the Dodgers launched a two-run shot in the second inning against the Padres, then added a home run in the fourth and another two-run drive in the fifth.

With a chance to tie the big-league mark of four home runs in one game, Betts reached on an infield single in the seventh.

Betts batted in the leadoff spot, where Manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to lock him in. The 2018 American League MVP said when he was acquired from Boston in a blockbuster trade during the offseason that he thought he'd be hitting leadoff with Los Angeles.

