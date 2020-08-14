Bõlaide, O̧kwōj 14: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkanja in ewõr 52,392 oran confirmed cases in covid-19, ekkar ñan data im melele ko raar likút, Okwoj 14 raan eo. Tibaatmen eo an State health officials ear bareinwõt ripoot e 587 armej emōj aer jako im 44,602 raar mour jen nañinmej in.

• Emōj an state in kōmmane juon laajrak eo im nae etan Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide eo enaj kōmman bwe ro rej jerbal ilo imōn jikuul ren pād wōt ilo aer loori kein ilo aer bar rool ñan jikuul ilo Okwōj 13 raan. Ebar wōr jet melele ko ikkujen publication ilo website eo an Department of Education.

• Ilo an diklok nomba kein an covid-19 ilo wiik in, Gov. Asa Hutchinson ear kwalok ilo Okwōj. 12 raan eo ke Arkansas emōj an kobalok ippen juon group jen out of state ilo aer jerbal ippen doon im wiaik kein teej eo rej nae etan antigen. Antigen teej eo enaj walok result eo ilowaan wōt juon awa, ako negative results ko rej aikuj bar bōk teej in.

• Hutchinson ear kōmmane juon kōjelā ilo Okwōj. 7 raan eo ke enaj kappok jāān in jipan nan rikaki im rijerbal ko an kajojo imon jikuul bwe ne renaj teej im result ko aer renaj positive kin covid-19 ekwe rej aikuj quarantine ak pad mweo bwe emōj aer bōk kuj in jen bar ro jet im ewōr aer kar nañinmej in.

• Hutchinson ear bareinwōt jain e juon executive order ilo Okwōj. 7 raan eo bwe county clerks en jino an kepooj absentee ballots bwe ren bwune, emaroñ lōñlok tarrin 15 raan mokta jen Nov. 3 raan ej general election eo. Ilo ejja bar order in wōt ewōr jamelele ko im ekōmman bwe jen kajjitōk absentee.

Translation: Marshallese Educational Initiative staff

ENGLISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/aug/14/friday-august-14/

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/aug/14/viernes-14-de-agosto-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobr/