Fire reported in bathroom of building on UALR campus

University of Arkansas at Little Rock students and employees were encouraged to stay away from a south campus building Friday afternoon after a fire was reported in the building’s bathroom.

Little Rock firefighters extinguished the fire, which was concentrated in the university radio station’s bathroom, spokesman Jeff Harmon said.

The extent of the damage was unclear late Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The university sent a campus alert at 1:13 p.m. Friday urging people to stay away from the strip mall where the station is located.