FRIDAY, AUGUST 14: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 51,766 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Aug. 14. State health officials also have reported 582 total deaths and 44,602 recoveries.

• The state released its Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide on best practices for school officials, teachers and parents when sending their children back to school Aug. 13. The publication is available on the state’s Department of Education website.

• As covid-19 testing numbers declined this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Aug. 12 that Arkansas had joined a group of states that would work together to purchase antigen tests. Antigen tests return results within an hour, but negative results often have to be retested.

• Hutchinson announced Aug. 7 that he will seek approval to use $20 million in federal relief money to provide up to two weeks of paid leave for public school teachers and support staff, such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers, who test positive for covid-19 or need to quarantine because of exposure to someone with the virus.

• Hutchinson also signed an executive order Aug. 7 allowing county clerks to begin preparing absentee ballots for counting up to 15 days before the Nov. 3 general election. The order also says concern about health risks is a reason to request an absentee ballot.

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/aug/14/bolaide-okwj-14-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-c/