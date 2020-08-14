• John DeKando, chief animal control officer in Paterson, N.J., said a wayward, 4-foot-tall emu that was running through a residential neighborhood appeared to be healthy but "needs a bath" after it was captured by officers using a net.

• Hunter King, a drone operator and state environmental quality analyst, said he was about 7 minutes into a flight mapping shoreline erosion when the image on his video screen turned into "a really bad roller coaster ride" after a bald eagle ripped off the propeller and sent the craft crashing into Lake Michigan.

• Gregory Haasze, 34, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was arrested on 26 state felony counts and faces an FBI investigation after police reported finding more than two dozen pipe bombs near his home, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets.

• Anthony Meneses, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of fatally shooting his 19-year-old cousin when Meneses reached to take a gun out of a back-seat pocket and it went off as the two sat in a car in the Kansas City Zoo parking lot, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said.

• Jewel Howard-Taylor, 56, the vice president of Liberia and an ex-wife of jailed former President Charles Taylor, has flown to Ghana for treatment after testing positive for covid-19, the country's health ministry said.

• Patrick Rose, 66, a retired police officer and past-president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, faces rape and indecent assault and battery on a child charges, accused of sexually assaulting an under-age girl on "multiple occasions," prosecutors said.

• Liz Scott, a Spotsylvania County, Va., sheriff's captain, said four people face animal cruelty charges after dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and a machete attacked and killed two goats, after the goats' owner, one of the accused, learned that she wasn't allowed to have them in her neighborhood.

• Chip Moore, 55, a district judge in Baton Rouge reelected while in the hospital recovering from covid-19, said he was glad to return to public service "after being caught up in this vortex covid inflicts."

• Erika Urrea, a Lodi, Calif., police officer, rushed from her patrol car to pull a 66-year-old man from a wheelchair that was stuck on a section of railroad tracks seconds before the train arrived, a rescue caught on the officer's body camera.