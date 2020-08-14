LISTEN: Introducing Covid Classroom, a new series about the pandemic and Arkansas schools

“Covid Classroom” is an ongoing series produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newsrooms.
The series will explore the effect that the coronavirus pandemic is having on K-12 public education and creative ways students, parents, teachers and administrators are adjusting to it.
In this podcast, editors and reporters from the two newspapers discuss how the project came to be and preview the stories it will tell over the ensuing weeks.
All the elements of “Covid Classroom” will be digitally available to non-subscribers.
[If you don't see the player above, click here: www.nwaonline.com/covidclassroompodcast/]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.