High school signings

Baseball

EVAN NEIHOUSE

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

SIGNING WITH Dawson Community College

NOTABLE Went 4-0 on the mound to help Fort Smith Forsgren to finish as state runner-up in the AA American Legion state tournament. ... Will head for the Glendive, Mont. junior college in two weeks.

QUOTABLE "It means yesterday's dream is shaping into a reality. I'm really looking forward to the experience, a whole new level of challenge and that excites me as a player. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and getting to know guys from all walks of life."

Basketball

CHASE AMMONS

SCHOOL The New School

SIGNING WITH Williams Baptist College

NOTABLE Earned all-conference honors twice and all-state one and topped 1,200 points in just two seasons, averaging 16.4 points per game for 36-2 team during his season year and adding 169 assists and 135 steals. ... Became first player at The New School to sign a Letter of Intent to play in college.

QUOTABLE "Playing college basketball is something I've been working towards my entire life. It means a lot to finally be able to see my dream become a reality."

-- Paul Boyd • @nwapaulb