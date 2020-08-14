One teen dead, another injured after shooting in Marianna, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One teen died and another was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Marianna, authorities said.

Martin Davis, 17, and Cameron Ryder, 16, were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. near Main and Alabama streets, according to a news release from state police.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release, and Ryder was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. Both teens are from Helena-West Helena, according to the release.

Local authorities asked state police to help investigate the incident, and troopers said they are trying to find two individuals who were with Davis and Ryder outside a Marianna business before the shooting.

Davis’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.