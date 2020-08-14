Registered sex offender accused of assaulting teen in north Arkansas

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A registered sex offender in Mountain Home is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at Robinson Point Campground in July, authorities said.

David Allen Carleton, 59, faces charges of terroristic threatening, fourth-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old boy told authorities he was swimming at the campground with Carleton when the man grabbed him sexually.

Prior to the incident, the boy told deputies, Carleton had been buying him and his brother gifts and had taken them fishing and swimming several times.

Authorities say Carleton became aware of the allegations during the investigation and threatened the boy’s mother, reportedly saying "payback time...you thought you got me but I got you.”

The boy also told authorities Carleton had threatened to shoot him and made a threat of a sexual nature, according to the release.

Carleton surrendered to authorities Thursday and has been released from jail on $15,000 bond.