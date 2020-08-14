Wyndham logjam sees 3 tied with 62s

Harold Varner III misses his birdie putt attempt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Varner started the go-low parade at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour

Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round. Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan's score set his personal best.

There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended because of bad weather.

Hoge looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under.

But Hoge, who first played on the PGA Tour in 2015 and has never won, missed a 10-footer for birdie on the 17th before his only bogey on No. 18 to drop into the tie.

Sloan had birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and had a chance at 9 under to take the lead alone, but came up short on a 15-foot birdie try on the final hole. The strong start was especially crucial for the 33-year-old Canadian, who came into the tour's last regular-season event at 178 in FedEx Cup points -- well out of the 125 cut off to make next week's first postseason event, the Northern Trust in Boston.

Sloan is projected to rise into the top 50 should he maintain his position.

"Honestly, I don't have to do anything," he said. "I'm very blessed that I have status on the PGA Tour next season. That's important."

All three leaders are seeking their first tour wins.

The trio were two shots in front of Harris English (64). A large group was at 5 under, led by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Past U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson led another pack at 4-under 66. Paul Casey, who tied for second last week at the PGA Championship, was at 67.

Some other PGA Championship contenders last week were not as fortunate. Both Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose, each in the mix in the final round of the year's first major, could not keep that going in this one.

Koepka was 10 shots behind after a 72. Rose finished a stroke worse at 73.

Koepka said he was flat after playing several weeks in a row.

"A bit tired, to be honest with you, so definitely came out flat," he said. "But I've got to play. I've got no other option."

Koepka said even moving up a spot or two in FedEx Cup standings is helpful to advance, so that's why he passed up a week off to compete.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa is off.

Varner had eight birdies, including four in a row midway through the round, without a bogey in his first 15 holes. He finished with three pars.

Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) is tied for 13th after firing a 4-under 66. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 69 and is tied for 67th place. Sebastian Cappelen did not complete his round but was sitting at 2-under after the first nine holes.

Tom Hoge walks across the 18th green after finishing his opening round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Justin Rose, of England, holds his scorecard on the 10th green after making a bogey during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Webb Simpson hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Roger Sloan, of Canada, reacts to his missed birdie putt attempt on the 18th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Paul Casey, of England, drives on the 10th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)