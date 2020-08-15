3 men arrested in SAU killing

Authorities arrested three men Friday night in the shooting death of a Southern Arkansas University student.

Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, La., Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert of Little Rock and Odies Wilson of North Little Rock face charges of capital murder, officials said.

Joshua Keshun Smith, 21, an SAU engineering student from Sparkman, was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on an SAU campus parking lot in Magnolia, hours before the start of the first day of fall courses.

The announcement of the arrests came from SAU, which cited the work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County sheriff’s office, the Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending the three men.

SAU said in its news release the three men will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Monday.