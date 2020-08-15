Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

3 men arrested in SAU killing

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:10 a.m.

Authorities arrested three men Friday night in the shooting death of a Southern Arkansas University student.

Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, La., Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert of Little Rock and Odies Wilson of North Little Rock face charges of capital murder, officials said.

Joshua Keshun Smith, 21, an SAU engineering student from Sparkman, was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on an SAU campus parking lot in Magnolia, hours before the start of the first day of fall courses.

The announcement of the arrests came from SAU, which cited the work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County sheriff’s office, the Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending the three men.

SAU said in its news release the three men will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT