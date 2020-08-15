Blues' rally goes for naught; Horvat's goal lifts Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes save as Philadelphia Flyers centre Kevin Hayes (13) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Horvat took a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and chipped the puck through Jordan Binnington's legs.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday.

St. Louis overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie it, with David Perron redirecting in the tying goal with eight seconds left.

With Binnington pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Pietrangelo shot from the point, and Perron redirected it past Jacob Markstrom. It was initially waved off as a high stick, but ruled a goal on review.

Horvat opened the scoring in the first with an end-to-end, short-handed rush. Wheeling and picking up speed in his own face-off circle, Horvat hit high gear through the neutral zone, blew past Brayden Schenn, turned Jaden Schwartz inside out and fired a wrist shot low past Binnington's blocker.

Horvat also scored twice in the opener and has six goals in the postseason.

Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Markstrom made 34 stops. Ryan O'Reilly and Sammy Blais added goals for the Blues, and Binnington turned back 21 shots.

Pearson made it 2-0 on a power-play midway through the second, and O'Reilly countered on another power play late in the period. Pettersson connected in a power play early in the third, and Blais made it a one-goal game with 10:58 to go.

ISLANDERS 5, CAPITALS 2

TORONTO -- Brock Nelson scored the go-ahead goal on a second-period breakaway 15 seconds after Alex Ovechkin tied it, and New York beat Washington to take a 2-0 series lead.

Barry Trotz's Islanders played his trademark structured, suffocating style against the team he coached to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and was unwilling to give him a raise. Trotz's fingerprints were all over this game, from New York responding after allowing the game's first goal to hemming the Capitals in their own zone late in the third period, leading to an insurance goal.

The Capitals started fast, with Ovechkin getting the first of his two goals 56 seconds in. It was his first point in five games since the NHL resumed.

Nick Leddy Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee also scored for New York, and Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves.

CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 0

TORONTO -- Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and Montreal rebounded without Coach Claude Julien to rout Philadelphia and tie the series at a game apiece.

Julien was home in Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery.

Julien was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday. Because Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

Game 3 is Sunday night.

The Canadiens roughed up Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who turned 22 on Thursday, and scored four goals through two periods to send him to the bench.

Joel Armia also scored for Montreal.

AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Andre Burakovsky scored late in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots and Colorado beat Arizona to take a 2-0 series lead.

Burakovsky scored with 2:53 left in regulation when a shot by Kazem Kadri hit Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun's shin pad and left goalie Darcy Kuemper out of position.

The Avalanche scored early in the opening two periods on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost. Arizona responded each time, tying it on a goal by Clayton Keller in the first and Michael Grabner in the second.

Montreal Canadiens coaches and players looks as they play the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche celebrate the win over the Arizona Coyotes after an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes the save as he is spray with ice against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) is stopped by Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

At a glance

NHL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

At Toronto

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0

Series tied 1-1

NY Islanders 5, Washington 2

NY Islanders lead series 2-0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Vancouver leads series 2-0

Dallas vs. Calgary, (n)

Series tied 1-1

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

At Toronto

Boston vs. Carolina, 11 a.m.

Series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Colorado leads series 2-0

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas leads series 2-0