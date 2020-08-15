Days after vote, melding 2 cities begins

SPRINGDALE -- Lawrence and Joetta Bowen finally are enjoying their yard in Bethel Heights.

They live next-door to the Bethel Heights wastewater treatment plant on Lincoln Street. For years, untreated wastewater from the plant spilled into their yard, bringing stink and bugs with it.

But since Tuesday, when Springdale and Bethel Heights voters approved annexing the smaller town into the bigger one, the Bowens' yard has been dry. And remnants of the town's used toilet paper are gone, Joetta said.

Residents proposed the annexation to resolve the issue of Bethel Heights' failing sewer system. The annexation passed with 81% voting in favor of it.

The change will become official Friday when the election commissions of Washington and Benton counties certify the results.

Springdale Water Utilities went into action early on the morning after the election.

Heath Ward, executive director of the utility, directed the drivers of White River Environmental Services to keep pumping wastewater from the Bethel Heights system and hauling it away.

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality in 2019 ordered Bethel Heights to haul wastewater for treatment elsewhere. The department required the city to remove 25% of its daily 80,000 gallons of wastewater -- or no less than 20,000 gallons a day -- until wastewater stopped surfacing at the Lincoln Street plant.

Bethel Heights had contracted with White River Environmental to remove the wastewater.

By Thursday, the wastewater was being delivered to the Springdale Waste Water Treatment Plant rather than the treatment plant operated by the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority in south Bentonville, Ward said.

"The system is working because we are still pumping," he said. An extra five loads were transferred Thursday to greatly reduce the chance of the system overflowing, he noted.

Bethel Heights sewer customers should be receiving service from Springdale Water Utilities within about two weeks, Ward said. The utility currently provides water to the town.

Also, Ward said, he is eager to get the data regarding Bethel Heights' sewer customers so those people can be set up to get the lower rates that Springdale residents pay for water and sewer service.

In addition, Springdale will work to provide Bethel Heights' with trash, recycling and heavy waste pickup, Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Springdale's Fire Department already has taken over fire and emergency medical service for Bethel Heights' residents. Bethel Heights closed its Fire Department on the night of the election, Sprouse said.

Springdale's Police Department will respond to calls in the Bethel Heights area starting Aug. 22. Bethel Heights police officers finished their work Friday, and the Benton County sheriff's office will respond to calls in the interim, Sprouse said.

Springdale city staff members went to Bethel Heights on Friday to meet with the town's staff. Sprouse said they were very accommodating and willing to help.

The directors of Springdale's various departments made introductions, looked over the equipment that Bethel Heights owns and asked questions.

"We'll probably be sending a lot of emails," said Denise Pearce, the Springdale city clerk.

On the morning after the election, Sprouse hand-delivered to the Bethel Heights City Hall a list of items that Springdale would need to make the transition. He said he could not reach any Bethel Heights staff members on the phone.

"We were not well-received," Sprouse said after the visit.

But after Friday's session, that list seems less critical, and Sprouse has left his department heads to work with the Bethel Heights staff to get the items needed.

Springdale officials also sang the praises of Bethel Heights' planning director, Amanda Fenton. Pearce said Fenton seems to keep the town running.

"She's wearing a lot of hats," Pearce said. "She is very organized, and she cares a lot about her city."

Pearce said Fenton has the Bethel Heights payroll ready for city employees' final checks and the town's accounts are up-to-date.

Sprouse said he hopes to add Fenton to the Springdale payroll to help during the transition.

"If she's around, things will go very smoothly," Pearce said. "She's willing to help, and I really like that. It seems like it's going to be an easy transition, if she helps."

Laura Favorite, Springdale's director of finance, asked Fenton what kind of system Bethel Heights uses for accounting.

Pearce said Favorite's response was "I've heard of that," and he took that as a good sign.

Pearce said she doesn't know all of what she needs from Bethel Heights, but she listed personnel files, accounts payable and business licenses.

Ward said the Springdale utility next week will hire a licensed plant operator who has worked with the Bethel Heights system.

Ward and his staff also are working to quickly lay a polyethylene plastic pipe above ground to direct wastewater to Springdale's plant before it gets to the Bethel Heights system. The route is planned, and a contractor has been hired, Ward said.

He hopes it will be in place about two weeks after the annexation goes into effect.

The utility will follow up with a pipe underground and ultimately close the Bethel Heights system, he said.

Ward said he started conversations this week to receive money from the state that was promised to Bethel Heights to fix the system.

"The money would have been spent anyway," Ward said. "Maybe it can help us offset some of the cost.

"We're cleaning up this mess, and it will solve a lot of problems for the state. Any help would be appreciated."