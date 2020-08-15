Fewer people tested for covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas

Registered medical assistant Aly Belanger (left) does a covid-19 test Friday on Brenda Martin of Rogers at a drive-through testing site at the Mercy Convenient Care in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas saw a dip in covid-19 tests in the past week along with the rest of the state.

About 4,600 people in Benton and Washington counties were tested for covid-19 in the past week, compared to anywhere from about 5,500 to 9,700 a week the past few weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 31,808 tests have been done in Washington County as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the department. In Benton County, 62,059 tests have been done.

About 1,600 were tested in Washington County this past week while about 3,000 people were tested in Benton County.

Confirmed cases in Washington County increased about 160 from 6,231 on Aug. 7 to 6,394 on Friday. The cases jumped about 500 from July 31 to Aug. 7.

Confirmed cases in Benton County increased 180 from 4,698 on Aug. 7 to 4,879 on Friday. The cases had gone up 240 from July 31 to Aug. 7.

Washington and Benton counties had 256 and 200 active cases, respectively, as of Friday, according to the Health Department. Active cases are those who aren't recovered.

At least 143 Benton and Washington county residents died of the virus as of Tuesday, according to information from the county coroners.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 42 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Thirty-one patients were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

State officials frequently remind residents that anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Most other testing sites in Northwest Arkansas have been prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material since early July, according to a joint statement from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Mercy Health System collected specimens to be tested from 11,485 people from March 20 through Tuesday, the latest data available, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy, be screened and make an appointment before going to its evaluation site in Bentonville.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, has collected 16,148 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers. The Fayetteville unit had collected 12,472 specimens, and the Rogers unit had collected 4,798 as of Thursday, according to the department. The numbers include testing that was performed offsite, such as testing events.

Washington Regional Health System has collected 13,635 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.