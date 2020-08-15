Indians extend winning streak over Tigers to 18

Franmil Reyes (shown) homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5 on Friday night. (AP/Gregory Bull)

DETROIT -- Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5 on Friday night.

The Indians' previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.

Aaron Civale (2-2) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing 4 runs, 8 hits and a walk in 6 innings.

Ivan Nova (1-1) allowed 8 runs, 5 hits and 2 walks in 31/3 innings for Detroit.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Reyes' drive over the Indians bullpen and onto the second level of shrubs behind the left-center field fence. The home run was estimated at 462 feet.

Willi Castro's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, and Detroit went ahead on Niko Goodrum's two-run home run in the third. Victor Reyes followed with a triple, but Civale retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Cleveland took an 8-3 lead with six runs in the fourth, including five before Nova could get an out. Francisco Lindor singled, Carlos Santana walked and Reyes tied it with a single. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Santana beat first baseman Jeimer Candelario's throw to the plate on a ground ball.

Domingo Santana hit Nova's next pitch for a three-run home run to put Cleveland ahead 7-3. Nova got one out in the inning but was removed after Delino DeShields' single. Daniel Norris allowed a base hit to Cesar Hernandez, and DeShields scored on a groundout.

BLUE JAYS 12, RAYS 4 Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth consecutive game, and the Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating Tampa Bay.

YANKEES 10, RED SOX 3 Gerrit Cole posted his 20th consecutive regular-season victory, becoming the sixth pitcher to ever reach the mark by throwing seven sharp innings to lead host New York over Boston.

ASTROS 11, MARINERS 1 Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat of the season after recovering from covid-19, connecting during a nine-run first inning for host Houston.

MARLINS 8, BRAVES 2 Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, Jon Berti stole home, and NL East-leading Miami won its coronavirus-delayed home opener.

PHILLIES 6, METS 5 Bryce Harper's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Philadelphia to a victory over visiting New York.

REDS 8, PIRATES 1 In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker had his first career two home run game, and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Reds defeated Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3 Christian Yelich hit a three-run home run in Milwaukee's victory. Yelich hit his fifth home run of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago's 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 1 Merrill Kelly pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, and Kole Calhoun hit a home run and a run-scoring single for Arizona.

DODGERS 7, ANGELS 4 In Anaheim, Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over seven innings, Cody Bellinger hit a pair of two-run home runs, and the Dodgers defeated the Angels.

ORIOLES 6-3, NATIONALS 2-15 Washington overcame an injury to Stephen Strasburg, rebounded from a defeat that took five days to decide and weathered a lengthy rain delay before using a 19-hit attack to beat Baltimore. Strasburg left after throwing only 16 pitches.

RANGERS 3, ROCKIES 2 Lance Lynn (3-0) allowed two hits in the first inning on the way to his first complete game in six years, Nick Solak homered, and Texas beat Colorado in Denver.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Ivan Nova throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Indians' Domingo Santana is greeted by Franmil Reyes after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Indian' Carlos Santana beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Austin Romine to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum safely beats the tag of Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez to steal second during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor throws to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

