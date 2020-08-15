MASTERSON ONLINE: Morris' latest Ozarks vision

An anonymous quotation I read at 22 seemed to pose a question aimed squarely at my future: "Why would I want to be a follower when I could become a leader by living my passion and following my dreams?"

Johnny Morris, of Springfield, who has given the world Bass Pro Shops, now meshed with Cabela's, along with boating brands including Tracker and Ranger to create the nation's largest outdoor retail enterprise, is one who has undoubtedly led and achieved through his passions and dreams.

And now he's added the 400-acre former Dogpatch amusement park property to the lengthy list of visions.

His recent purchase has prompted lots of folks naturally to wonder about plans for the spectacularly scenic area just south of Harrison. Meanwhile, heavy machinery continues to shape the ground daily on the site where Li'l Abner and Daisy Mae once entertained visitors. So stay tuned.

Will Morris retain some of the charming original Dogpatch structures (like the church and mill house) while most of the dilapidated buildings fall? What will the property look like after he's applied his creative touch that never fails to attract and impress those who love outdoor recreation and the need to conserve the region's beauty?

With adequate resources to realize his vision, some speculate the final product could resemble the serenity of his nearby Dogwood Canyon Nature Park about 25 minutes north of Harrison near his popular Big Cedar Lodge and Top of the Rock developments.

When it comes to his proven ability of creating what's reflected in his mind's eye, it's bound to be a memorable experience.

But what about the man behind it all? Other than a shrewd and accomplished businessman, what type of person is Johnny Morris? First and foremost, many see a passionate conservationist at the center of all he does.

I can also tell you the humble and soft-spoken businessman's devotion to the preservation of nature is continually showered in national honors that firmly cement his life's legacy.

In the process, Johnny (as he expects to be called) has been benefiting the lives of millions who appreciate and enjoy celebrating all aspects of our wondrous outdoors.

As an entrepreneurial youth, he began by owning and managing fishing supply racks called Bass Pro Shops situated in only eight square feet in the back of his father's Springfield, Mo., Brown Derby Liquor Store.

His fascination with, and affection for, the joys of fishing with his father John A. Morris and beloved Uncle Buck, as well as professionally for five years, set him on the path toward overseeing America's largest retail corporation devoted to love of the outdoors.

His holdings include 169 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's retailers in the U.S. and Canada, boat companies, and the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium which opened in 2017 alongside the Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

Morris' carefully managed creations, each bearing his distinctive personal touches, also include ecological wonders such as the Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, the Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, the Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail, the Cathedral of Nature, as well as enjoyable escapes in natural settings such as Big Cedar Lodge on Table Rock Lake and championship golf courses.

He oversees it all from the Bass Pro Shops national headquarters in Springfield, along with some 40,000 associates who help pursue his visions and goals. The sprawling campus and main building with 1,800 employees, known as Base Camp, is located in the city's former Zenith manufacturing plant.

Morris is widely regarded as an authentic and humble leader who insists on seeing his dreams fulfilled in his outdoor-oriented creations precisely as he visualizes them.

And he routinely oversees it all clad in khakis, Bill Dance boat shoes, an easy smile and an off-the-rack Bass Pro Shops shirt rather than a business suit and tie. Zero pretensions with this man.

The results of his visions have been nothing short of remarkable, whether he's designing (or re-designing) an astounding museum and aquarium considered America's best new attraction, golf courses, or yet another outdoor eco-wonderland spiced with dramatic waterfalls and scenery.

Behind each of those goals is that desire to promote and enhance conservation on all fronts from wildlife to water purity, habitat and beyond.

I've always viewed his driving dedication being from the same mold as conservationist President Theodore Roosevelt.

Morris validated such commitment when he wrote: "By rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations ... Bass Pro and Cabela's is creating North America's largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come."

He's also been quoted saying: "The people of our company believe very strongly that the future of our industry, the sports we serve, and the sports we personally enjoy are absolutely more dependent upon our conservation efforts or how we manage our natural resources than anything else. It is far more important than any catalog we mail, any new store we open, or any new products our vendors create."

Morris' philanthropic arms also are long and far-reaching. He walks the walk by continually applying ample resources to the innermost depths of his concerns.

For instance, the Johnny Morris Foundation, a private enterprise founded by John and Jeanie Morris, has for years financially supported conservation, wildlife, environment, and disaster relief organizations that provide outdoor opportunities for children who face significant life challenges and other community needs.

National organizations that regularly work alongside Morris to ensure our natural environment remains clean and sustainable take repeated note of the man's achievements. Many today consider him to be America's leading independent and most heartfelt conservationist. Rightly so, since he has indeed been an instrumental force in pulling America's conservation-oriented associations, commission, societies and groups into a unified voice with a common cause.

The honors he's earned from presidents, as well as every major national outdoor and wildlife organization, are because of the steadfast energy and resources he invests in following his commitment.

For instance, President Ronald Reagan appointed Johnny Morris to the board of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation where he served six years, including three as its chairman. With a $220 million budget, this foundation is widely considered among the world's foremost conservation organizations.

President George H.W. Bush bestowed the Teddy Roosevelt Conservationist Award upon him at a special White House ceremony.

The Audubon Society has presented him its Audubon Medal, widely considered among conservation's highest honors, awarded for only the 58th time in its 114-year history. The Wildlife Legislative Fund of America honored him with its National Conservation Achievement Award.

Inducted into the Sportfishing Hall of Fame, he earned the Fisherman of the Year Award from the Sports Fishing Institute, one of the planet's top fishing conservation organizations.

The National Wildlife Federation bestowed its highest honor, the Jay N. "Ding" Darling Lifetime Conservation Achievement Award, saying, "Morris stands alone as a driving force for conservation. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's unwavering support has dramatically impacted conservation efforts in our country."

I could write on and on about his impressive resume. But prizes and awards are not necessary for Morris, or even something that motivates him.

While clearly a shrewd and discerning businessman, Morris to me hearkens French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "Little Prince," who advised us in his classic book: "It's only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

The bottom line: When it comes to what his heart and mind will unite to develop in the Ozarks between Harrison and Jasper, no one should be the least concerned about how Johnny Morris will perfect his insights.

We can rest assured it will be compatible with the surrounding natural beauty, and a benefit to humans and wildlife alike. Moreover, I'll betcha a dollar there won't be a single amusement ride or cartoon character anywhere in sight.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.