Michael Frazier, spokesman for the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said the twin beams of light representing New York’s World Trade Center towers won’t be sent skyward during this year’s Sept. 11 terror attack observance because of concerns workers could contract the coronavirus.

Kobee Stalder of South Dakota’s Custer State Park said a 54-year-old Iowa woman who got off a motorcycle to approach a bison calf survived an attack by a bison cow that caught the woman’s belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around, violently ripping off her pants.

Don Coppola Jr., a Baton Rouge police sergeant, said three women face battery charges after being accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess when they became angry that their party of 11 couldn’t be seated together because of coronavirus distancing rules.

Darryl Daniels, the sheriff of Clay County, Fla., who is facing a primary election contest, surrendered to authorities to face evidence tampering and other counts leveled in a sex scandal investigation related to his previous job as director of the Jacksonville jail.

Thomas Rosete, a river towboat deckhand among the 3,000 Mississippians who submitted designs to replace the old state flag that features the Confederate battle emblem, said his proposal to put a giant mosquito on a new state flag, a design that went viral on social media, was meant as a joke.

Terry Kielisch, 56, of Blythe, Ga., convicted of shooting a rifle at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter because he didn’t like it flying near his house, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Donald Nichols, 66, a member of the Perry County, Ala., Board of Education, was charged with sexual abuse and attempted rape after a woman accused him of trying to sexually assault her during a fishing outing, prosecutors said.

Kevin Epps, an attorney representing six bar owners in Athens, Ga., said a deal was struck with the Clarke County Commission to reset last call from 2 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily with the last patrons leaving by midnight in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca, the prosecutor for Mexico’s Chiapas state, said a 2-year-old boy whose abduction two weeks ago set off a hunt that rescued 23 other stolen children, was returned to his mother after police tracked down his 23-year-old kidnapper.