Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Brian Treat, 19, of 2923 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving and fleeing. Treat was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cody John Feezell, 37, of 1650 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Feezell was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Dale Leroy Oxford, 53, of Route 3 Box 81 in Westville, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Oxford was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Melinda Gayle Murch, 48, of U.S. 412 No. 35 in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Murch was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jared Haynie, 24, of 3406 W. Margaret Place No. 3 in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Haynie was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Tommy Gene Fullerton, 54, of 14388 Shipe Road in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Fullerton was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set

Fayetteville

• Eric Karimi, 37, of 171 Pinyon Place in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property and burglary. Karimi was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Anna Dixon, 18, of Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Dixon was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• John Perry, 19, of 701 Dyer Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. Perry was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

• Jayme Stanton, 37, of 798 Starr Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with manufacturing cocaine or methamphetamine, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Michael Davis, 44, of 1204 Christian Ave. Apt. 1, in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with manufacturing cocaine or methamphetamine, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Saul Bahena, 24, of 1365 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a minor. Bahena was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Rogers

• Christine Marie Osborn, 47, of 2109 N. Commons Circle No. 1 in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with five counts of delivery of controlled substance. Osborn was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Francisco Torres-Torres, 22, of 313 Jefferson St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with leaving scene of personal injury accident. Torres-Torres was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Danny Perea, 37, of 13049 Scenic Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and domestic battering. Perea was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Cheryl Lynn Tillery, 53, of 1930 S. 17th Place in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection battery and aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Tillery was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, of 1415 N. Mount Olive St. Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery. Jackson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Roy Walters, 42, of 701 Huckleberry Lane in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Walters was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Zabrina Moon, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Moon was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Keith Emerson, 36, of 4701 Cody Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Emerson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Fernando Morales-Rabanales, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morales-Rabanales was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Joshua Kloster, 27, of 3566 Wildcat Creek Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Kloster was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.