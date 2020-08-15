New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first after hitting a bloop single to short center field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

YANKEES

Judge placed on injured list

NEW YORK — Oft-injured Yankees star Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a right calf strain before Friday night’s game against Boston, but Manager Aaron Boone is optimistic the outfielder will not miss significant time.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday, and Boone described the strain as mild after an MRI revealed the injury. To replace Judge on the active roster, Thairo Estrada was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge began Friday leading the majors with nine home runs and tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the major-league lead with 20 RBI. Judge was pulled for a pinch hitter during Tuesday night’s win over Atlanta and didn’t play Wednesday. The Yankees were off Thursday. The 28-year-old All-Star missed time during July’s training camp because of a stiff neck.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year hit 27 home runs in each of the past two seasons, both of them interrupted by injuries. His right wrist was broken when he was hit by a pitch in 2018, and he went on the injured list for two months last year with a left oblique strain.

CARDINALS

Coach McGee opts out

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season while Major League Baseball announced Friday several doubleheaders to make up for games St. Louis has missed because of a covid-19 outbreak.

The 61-year-old McGee, a four-time All-Star outfielder and the 1985 NL MVP for the Cardinals, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he has high blood pressure. McGee said he had three older daughters and five grandchildren living at his family home in California.

McGee said he doesn’t have the virus, but added, “having an underlying health issue with high blood pressure, I just don’t know how I would react if I were to get sick, and I’m still not out of the woods.”

The Cardinals are 2-3 this season and haven’t played since July 29 because of a virus outbreak that hit the team. Their game in Chicago against the White Sox scheduled for Friday night was called off.

ATHLETICS

Laureano’s suspension reduced

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano had a six-game suspension reduced to four games Friday after appealing the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the rival Houston Astros.

Major League Baseball said a settlement had been reached and the A’s were informed of the decision. Laureano was set to begin the four-game suspension Friday night and will miss a three-game weekend Bay Bridge Series against the San Francisco Giants. He will be eligible to play Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in the fracas at Oakland on Sunday. Laureano also received a fine.

Cintron’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

INDIANS

Protocol-breakers sent away

CLEVELAND — After hearing Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac explain their actions, the Cleveland Indians sent the pitchers to their alternate training site Friday after the two broke team rules and Major League Baseball coronavirus protocols last weekend in Chicago.

Clevinger and Plesac drove to Detroit separately with their baseball equipment on Thursday for an “open forum” meeting at the team’s hotel before the Indians opened a series with the Tigers. Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said after “the discussion” that he met with Manager Terry Francona and General Manager Mike Chernoff, and they decided it was best to option Plesac and Clevinger to the alternate training site instead of allowing them to rejoin the team.

It’s a stunning slide for the right-handers and close friends, both considered important pieces for the Indians. There’s no indication when they may be back on Cleveland’s roster. They’ll have to be at Lake County for at least 10 days.

Last weekend, the pitchers broke the team’s code of conduct implemented during the pandemic by leaving the team hotel and having dinner and socializing with friends of Plesac’s. While the Indians got a car service to take Plesac back to Cleveland, Clevinger flew home with the team after not telling the Indians he had been out with his teammate.

Both players have twice tested negative for the virus this week.