TENNIS

Serena upset in Kentucky

Serena Williams lost to an opponent ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in eight years Friday, beaten by Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals in Lexington, Ky. Rogers took six of the last eight points after trailing 3-1 in the tiebreaker. She is No. 116 and picked up only her third career victory over a top-10 opponent. Rogers also reached her first WTA semifinal since 2016. This was the third consecutive three-setter for Williams at the hard-court Top Seed Open. She dropped the opening set of each of the others before coming back to beat Bernarda Pera in the first round, then older sister Venus in the second. Later Friday, 16-year-old American Coco Gauff reached her second WTA semifinal with quite a comeback. One point from trailing by a set and two breaks, Gauff won 10 of the last 11 games to eliminate No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Halep advances in Prague

Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised past Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Prague Open on Friday. Halep, ranked No. 2, converted her first match point with a backhand winner to beat Frech, ranked 174. Halep needed three sets to knock out her first- and second-round opponents, Polona Hercog and Barbora Krejcikova. She will play either Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis. Their quarterfinal was suspended when Begu was leading 6-2, 0-1.

GOLF

Kelly on top in Akron

Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone's difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season. Kelly shot an even-par 72 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson. Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th, and made another bogey on the par-4 13th. Montgomerie matched the best round of the day with a 69 on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 8-over 148. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 11-over 151, and Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 14-over 154.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Brad Hopfinger fell into a tie for first place at the Boise Open, taking a bogey on the final hole at the Hillcrest Country Club. Hopfinger and Stephan Jager each shot a 7 under on Friday and are at 13 under after two rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 6 under for the tournament, tied for 31st place. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings is at 4 under for the tournament after a 2-under score on Friday. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 1 over after two rounds.

BASKETBALL

Bulls fire coach

The Chicago Bulls fired Coach Jim Boylen on Friday, the new front office beginning its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again. The Bulls, who finished 22-43 this season, were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. That meant they wouldn't make the postseason for the fourth time in five years. Only Tim Floyd (.205) had a lower winning percentage than Boylen (.317) in franchise history.

Divac out as Kings GM

Vlade Divac has stepped down as general manager of the Sacramento Kings and will be replaced on an interim basis by Joe Dumars. The Kings announced the move Friday, a day after they ended their 14th consecutive season without a playoff berth. That's the longest active drought in the NBA and one shy of the record. Divac was initially hired by the Kings in March 2013 as vice president of basketball operations and franchise operations. He became general manager in August 2015 but was unable to get the Kings back into the playoffs. He traded DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans in 2017, and made the decision to draft Marvin Bagley III second overall in 2018, one spot ahead of Luka Doncic.

Orlando center out for season

Mo Bamba will not play for the Orlando Magic in this season's playoffs, after the team announced Friday he has left the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with covid-19. Bamba was diagnosed with covid-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season but logged only 11 minutes of action in Orlando's first two seeding games at Walt Disney World. He did not appear in any of Orlando's final six seeding games. The 7-foot Bamba averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Magic this season. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Texas.

Miami forward injured

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court and fitted for a neck brace after colliding with Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze late in the third quarter Friday. Jones was trying to get around a screen when he ran into the 6-11 Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach for several minutes with his right hand over the back of his head. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said after Miami's 109-92 loss that the issue was with Jones' shoulder and neck. Jones was evaluated by doctors on-site and was getting more tests, including an MRI and CT scan.

FOOTBALL

Five NFL officials opt out

The NFL's longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season. Line judge Jeff Bergman, who was entering his 29th year of service, headlined the list released Friday by the NFL. Also in the group was back judge Steve Freeman, who was entering his 20th year. He is part of the league's only father-son duo in the officials ranks. Freeman is a former NFL player who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the Bills. His son, Brad, is a back judge entering his seventh season. Also opting out are field judges Greg Gautreaux and Joe Larrew, and back judge Tony Steratore.

TRACK & FIELD

New world record in 5,000

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 meters in 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds at Monaco on Friday. Cheptegei was 1.99 seconds inside the 12:37.35 set by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia in 2004. Cheptegei, who is the 2019 world champion in the 10,000, took 22 seconds off his lifetime best at 5,000.