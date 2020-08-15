State sports brief

Motor sports

ASCS, Scrapp Fox slated for I-30 Speedway

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host both the final event of American Sprint Car Series Speed Week as well as the Scrapp Fox Memorial for IMCA modifieds tonight.

The Speed Week mini-series opened Tuesday night at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., then held events Wednesday night at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., Thursday night a 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., and Friday night at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., before finishing at I-30 tonight.

Also on tap will be the 18th annual Scrapp Fox Memorial, paying $1,500 to win, as well as the track's IMCA stock car division.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, and children ages 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30.