This date in baseball

1975 Baltimore Manager Earl Weaver was ejected twice by umpire Ron Luciano on the same day. Weaver was thrown out in the first game and ejected before the second game.

1989 Dave Dravecky of the San Francisco Giants, in his second start after coming back from cancer surgery on his pitching arm, broke his arm but earned the win in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Expos. Dravecky entered the sixth inning with a three-hit shutout. He gave up a leadoff home run to Damaso Garcia and hit Andres Galarraga with a pitch. After throwing a wild pitch to Tim Raines, he collapsed and clutched his left arm in agony.

1990 Philadelphia's Terry Mulholland pitched the record eighth no-hitter of the season, and the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. The season's eighth no-hitter surpassed the modern record of seven set in 1908 and 1917.

2001 Trevor Hoffman pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 300th career save, completing a two-hitter that lifted the San Diego Padres over the New York Mets 2-1.

2005 Randy Winn hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats in San Francisco's 7-3 victory over Cincinnati.

2011 Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after slugging No. 599 to power the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

2012 Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners' first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1-0 victory. It was the third perfect game in baseball this season -- a first -- joining gems by Chicago's Philip Humber against the Mariners in April and San Francisco's Matt Cain against Houston in June. It was also the sixth no-hitter.

2012 San Francisco outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended 50 games following a positive test for testosterone, ending what had been an MVP-caliber regular season. Cabrera was leading the NL in hitting.

2014 Mo'Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, threw a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams.

2015 Jackie Bradley Jr. hit 2 home runs and 3 doubles to drive in 7 runs, sending Boston past Felix Hernandez and Seattle 22-10.