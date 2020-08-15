POLICE BEAT: Little Rock woman arrested on robbery count

Woman arrested on robbery count

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after she drove past as officers were questioning someone in an armed theft in which the woman was a suspect, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to a call about a robbery around 5 p.m. and were speaking with the victim when 28-year-old Charnell Flowers drove by, the report said.

Officers pulled over Flowers' vehicle and arrested her at 6311 Baseline Road, according to the report.

Flowers is charged with felony aggravated robbery.

Pair of men facing drug, gun charges

Arkansas State Police arrested two men on drug charges after stopping a vehicle involved in several traffic violations early Friday morning, according to arrest reports.

A trooper saw a vehicle driven by Macolm Hunt, 30, make a lane change without signaling, then immediately pull into a gas station at the Woodrow Street exit of Interstate 630 just after midnight, the report said.

There was a warrant out for Hunt's arrest, according to the report. Officers searched Hunt's vehicle and found marijuana, which Hunt admitted possessing, and a firearm, the report said.

Passenger Chastin Clark also was arrested on the same charges, the report said. He also attempted to run from the officers, according to the report.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they were being held without bail and are charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Jacksonville man held in drug case

A Jacksonville man was arrested on drug charges after fleeing from officers Thursday afternoon, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office arrest report.

Deputies observed Jimmy Cross, 35, who was named in an arrest warrant, in a vehicle in a parking lot about 4:15 p.m. When deputies ordered him to get out of the vehicle, he sped off, the report said.

He was arrested after a chase, the report said. Law enforcement officers reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine, a firearm and a digital scale in the vehicle and two Ecstasy pills in his dwelling, according to the report.

Cross was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.