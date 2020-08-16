Belarus' leader turns to Russia as protests persist

Elena German, life partner of Alexander Taraikovsky who died amid the clashes protesting the election results, and his relatives mourn during his funeral in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Taraikovsky died Monday as demonstrators roiled the streets of the capital Minsk, denouncing official figures showing that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, had won a sixth term in office. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

MINSK, Belarus -- Thousands of demonstrators in Belarus took to the streets again Saturday to demand that the country's authoritarian leader resign after a presidential vote they called fraudulent. In response, the president declared that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had agreed to provide security assistance to restore order if Belarus requested it.

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke Saturday evening, several hours after a phone call with Putin as the Belarusian faced the biggest challenge yet to his 26 years in power.

Saturday was the seventh consecutive day of large protests against the results of the country's Aug. 9 presidential election, in which election officials claimed the 65-year-old Lukashenko won a sixth term in a landslide. Opposition members believe the election figures were manipulated and say protesters have been beaten by police since the vote.

Lukashenko did not specify what sort of assistance Russia would be willing to provide. But he said that "when it comes to the military component, we have an agreement with the Russian Federation," referring to a mutual support deal the two former Soviet republics signed back in the 1990s.

"These are the moments that fit this agreement," he added.

Both the European Union and the U.S. government say the presidential election in Belarus was flawed.

Lukashenko's main opponent in the vote, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania the day after the election, knowing that several previous presidential challengers have been jailed for years on charges that supporters say were trumped up. Other potential challengers, blocked by election officials from running, fled the country before the vote.

A funeral was held Saturday for Alexander Taraikovsky, a 34-year-old protester who died Monday in the capital, Minsk, under disputed circumstances. Belarusian police said he died when an explosive device he intended to throw at police blew up in his hand.

But his partner, Elena German, told The Associated Press that when she saw his body in a morgue on Friday, his hands showed no damage and he had a perforation in his chest that she believes is a bullet wound.

Hundreds of people arrived to pay their respects to Taraikovsky, who lay in an open casket. As the casket was carried out, many dropped to one knee, weeping and exclaiming, "Long live Belarus!"

Video shot by an AP journalist on Monday shows Taraikovsky with a bloodied shirt before he collapsed on the ground. Several police officers are seen nearby, and some walk over to where Taraikovsky is lying on the street and stand around him.

The video does not show why he fell to the ground or how his shirt became bloodied, but it also does not show that he had an explosive device that blew up in his hand as the government has said.

About 5,000 demonstrators gathered Saturday in the area where Taraikovsky died. They laid a mass of flowers in tribute, piling into a mound about 5 feet tall, as passing cars blared their horns.

Protests about the political crisis in Belarus were also held Saturday in the Czech Republic and in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he was glad to see that some protesters in Belarus had been freed but that it was not enough. He also said the presidential election in Belarus fell short of democratic standards.

"We've said the elections themselves [in Belarus] weren't free. I've spent the last days consulting with our European partners," he said Saturday at a news conference in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart.

"Our common objective is to support the Belarusian people. These people are demanding the same things that every human being wants," Pompeo said. "We urged the leadership to broaden the circle to engage with civil society."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

