Bras ministry continuing to aid women in distress

Donna Norvell Smith, with her grandson Garrett Henderson, sorts bras with the help of her friends. More than 8,000 bras have been donated since the bra ministry was launched in 2016. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Move over Victoria's Secret. Donna Norvell Smith and her friends have collected and shared more than 8,000 bras in four years.

In 2016, Smith was contemplating what to do with a drawer full of bras that were uncomfortable or didn't fit when she ran across a Facebook post from a woman in Maryland who collected bras for the homeless.

Smith started BRAS (Bras Received and Shared) and began asking her friends to donate their unmentionables for those in need. By the end of July, 8,044 bras had been donated.

"I think people buy tons of bras that they never wear," Smith says. "If you are like me, if you love one, you are going to wear it till it falls apart. If you really don't love them or if you change sizes, which a lot of people do, you aren't going to wear it."

With the help of 14 friends, Smith collects the bras, washes those that need to be laundered and delivers them to shelters and organizations. BRAS currently drops off donations at Jericho Way, The Van, Hope Rises, The Centers for Youth and Families and City Center, among others.

"We are so grateful to Donna and her group of friends for meeting a need that many people don't think about," says Melissa Hendricks, foundation director for The Center. "We are home to hundreds of girls each year who come to our residential facility because of abuse, mental health challenges or having been trafficked. Often, these vulnerable young women come to us with almost nothing. Because of volunteers like Donna, girls in our care can shop our clothes closet for what they need, including bras."

City Center is a ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church, which opened in February in the old Kroger building on Shackleford Road -- right before the covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of many of its services. The organization still operates its food pantry on Tuesdays and an outdoor clothes closet, says coordinator Sarah Moore.

The bras are popular with women who are re-entering society after being in prison, she says.

"We have tons of women coming out of prison and we are always in need of bras," Moore says. "It is a great resource for us. We don't get bras very often and we are very grateful of Donna and her ministry. It is a blessing for us."

Most of the bras are donated by women in Central Arkansas but Smith has received undergarments from Texas, Georgia, Missouri and New Jersey. Her younger sister, Sammye Norvell Cravens of Oklahoma City, also sent her bras.

"I finally just said 'Why don't you just start your own little Oklahoma City thing,'" Smith says. "So that is a good example of the ministry spreading."

Last month, Cravens was featured in a news story on an Oklahoma City television station about the project. She gave all of the credit for the idea to her big sister.

In Central Arkansas, the most in-demand bras are the larger sizes. Of the donations, Smith says about 25% of the donated bras are new with tags still attached. Many of the bras are top of the line, designer-label bras.

"We very rarely get anything torn or dirty or worn out and if we do, we just throw it in the trash," Smith says. "If they are too worn out that none of us would wear it, then we don't keep it."

BRAS organized in April 2016 but the organization is not a nonprofit agency and does not accept cash donations. People who want to donate money are asked to buy bras and donate them to the cause. The organization also does not accept panties but will accept socks.

Photo by Cary Jenkins

Gayla Kilts, Debbra Christenson, Martha Hiett, Pam Noonan, Linda Joyce, Donna Norvell Smith, Mary Segraves, Carole Canino and Ruthie Hiett sort donated bras on Smithís driveway. Smith is the founder of BRAS (Bras Received and Shared). (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Smith, who retired as director of development at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2017, says she has contemplated hanging up the bra ministry.

"I thought about that the other day," she says. "I see no reason to quit. Maybe somebody someday will want to take it over, but it probably takes two hours a month of my time."

What does Smith get out of her bra ministry?

"I just have loved doing it simply because it was a need that I recognized in our community and with very little effort, it was so easy to fulfill," she says. "It just happened. It wasn't a problem to do and I have so many friends who were interested in it. And why not? I mean, gosh, we can all take a little time to do something for somebody else."

One of those friends is Debbra Christenson. She and her husband, Stephen, own BA Framer and they set up a bin in their store where women can donate new or gently used bras. BA Framer is at 1813 N. Grant St. in Little Rock.