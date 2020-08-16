Brewers send Cubs to first two-game losing streak

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. (5) slides safely into home plate as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) catches the throw during the tenth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 6-5 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO -- Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 on Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

The Cubs were the only team in the majors that hadn't dropped back-to-back games before two straight losses to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Chicago had won three of four and 12 of 15.

"It's encouraging," Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun said of the team's consecutive comeback victories. "I think the last few years, that's kind of been a staple for us, something we've been able to do, just steal some wins late in games, continue to compete, continue to believe that we're going to come back."

Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th.

"I've been swinging too hard. I just try to focus, swing at strikes and put a good swing on it," said Garcia, noting he's had to make adjustments to the NL after playing for Tampa Bay last season.

Luis Urias reached on an infield single for an additional run.

Alex Claudio retired three consecutive batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.

David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

Urias had three hits, and Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.

"It's tough. The last few years, they've done a really good job," Rizzo said of the Brewers. "I think that starts with Craig Counsell and the way he's managed a lot of moving parts there with their team. They're always competing. They're a really good team."

BRAVES 2, MARLINS 1 Adam Duvall hit a home run off the foul pole in the ninth inning as Atlanta beat Miami.

PHILLIES 6, METS 2 Rhys Hoskins hit a three-RBI double, Jean Segura hit a home run, and Aaron Nola (2-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia past New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, PADRES 6 Padres pinch runner Jorge Mateo was thrown out at the plate to end the game and Arizona held off San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1 Rookie Cristian Javier allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Yuli Gurriel homered, and Houston edged Seattle.

INDIANS 3, TIGERS 1 Shane Bieber (4-0) struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and Cleveland beat Detroit.

TWINS 4-2, ROYALS 2-4 Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run home run, as Kansas City took the second game of a doubleheader and earned a split with Minnesota. Nelson Cruz homered in both games of the doubleheader.

YANKEES 11, RED SOX 5 Clint Frazier homered, drove in five runs and made a diving catch while filling in for injured right fielder Aaron Judge as New York defeated Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5-6, WHITE SOX 1-3 Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill homered, and St. Louis completed a doubleheader sweep in Chicago. Trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth of the second game, the Cardinals went ahead to stay with a four-run rally.

ORIOLES 7, NATIONALS 3 Andrew Velazquez had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for host Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 7, GIANTS 6 Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning for visiting Oakland.

RANGERS 6, ROCKIES 4 Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning for his first win with Texas, and Derek Dietrich hit a two-out, three-run home run in the eighth as the Rangers won in Denver.

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich watches Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo's solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)