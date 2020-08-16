Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

AMR Construction, 319 W. Second St., Little Rock, $3,300,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 12601 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $3,100,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $753,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $416,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, $183,000.

CBM Construction, 5320 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $151,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Robert Thompson Construction, Inc., 71 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $700,000.

Hines Homes, LLC, 66 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $528,000.

Hill Development, LLC, 1620 E. Third St., Little Rock, $450,000.

Silver Development, LLC, 36 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Don Presley Construction Company, 58 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Billy Hartness Construction, 15 Bentwood Lane, Little Rock, $295,000.

Platinum Construction, 816 W. 15th St., Little Rock, $201,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 108 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $180,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 20 Piper Lane, Little Rock, $180,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 100 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

Big Rock RC, LLC, 319 Pine Rock Court, Little Rock, $175,000.

Suzanne Burkes, 2104 W. 18th St. U-1, Little Rock, $120,000.

Mystical Construction, Inc., 1816 Grant St., Little Rock, $90,000.

Dumont Construction, LLC, 416 Rosetta St. Little Rock, $85,000.