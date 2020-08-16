Dove hunting basics

Because they are so fast and agile, they are very challenging and exciting to hunt.

All dove hunters use shotguns. Most use lead shot size No. 71/2 or smaller. Dove hunters average about three shots per bird. The best patterns for doves come from fairly open chokes. The best dove gun I ever had was a Remington Model 1100 20-gauge with a Skeet barrel.

Doves are very social birds and respond well to decoys. Many hunters use battery-powered spinning wing decoys. Some also use stationary dove decoys on portable metal perches.

A place to sit is imperative. Many hunters use a folding chair or bucket. You can also buy special dove hunting buckets that have a spinning seat on top. The bucket is useful for carrying shotgun shells and other gear.

Opening weekend of dove season is usually very hot. A few bottles of water and some snacks make the morning more enjoyable.

Duck hunters use dove season to help get their retrieving dogs in shape. Carry enough water for your dogs.

Safety is paramount for dove hunters. Know where other hunters are. Do not shoot toward other hunters, and avoid shooting low-flying birds. Always wear high-quality eye protection and hearing protection.

-- Bryan Hendricks