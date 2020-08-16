Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Dove season sidebar

by Bryan Hendricks | Today at 3:42 a.m.

Where to find doves

AREAFIELD ACRESCROPS

Big Lake WMA5Sunflowers

Cache River NWR40Sunflowers

Camp Robinson SUA29Sunflowers, wheat

Dardanelle WMA15Wheat

Dave Donaldson Black River WMA22Sunflowers, wheat

Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA63Buckwheat, millet, milo, wheat

Fort Chaffee WMA23--

Freddie Black Choctaw Island WMA47--

Frog Bayou WMA22Wheat

Bayou Meto WMA32Wheat

Galla Creek WMA44Wheat

Hope Upland WMA55Wheat

Blue Mountain SUA6Wheat

Nimrod Lloyd Millwood WMA34Millet, sorghum

Ozark Lake WMA17Wheat

Petit Jean River WMA36Millet, sorghum

Poison Springs WMA30--

Rick Evans Grandview Prairie WMA80Wheat

Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA38Sunflowers

St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA6Sunflowers

Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek WMA39Wheat

Trusten Holder WMA4Wheat

Wedington WMA32Millet, wheat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT