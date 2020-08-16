Dove season sidebar

Where to find doves
AREAFIELD ACRESCROPS
Big Lake WMA5Sunflowers
Cache River NWR40Sunflowers
Camp Robinson SUA29Sunflowers, wheat
Dardanelle WMA15Wheat
Dave Donaldson Black River WMA22Sunflowers, wheat
Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA63Buckwheat, millet, milo, wheat
Fort Chaffee WMA23--
Freddie Black Choctaw Island WMA47--
Frog Bayou WMA22Wheat
Bayou Meto WMA32Wheat
Galla Creek WMA44Wheat
Hope Upland WMA55Wheat
Blue Mountain SUA6Wheat
Nimrod Lloyd Millwood WMA34Millet, sorghum
Ozark Lake WMA17Wheat
Petit Jean River WMA36Millet, sorghum
Poison Springs WMA30--
Rick Evans Grandview Prairie WMA80Wheat
Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA38Sunflowers
St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA6Sunflowers
Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek WMA39Wheat
Trusten Holder WMA4Wheat
Wedington WMA32Millet, wheat
