Firefighters struggle with fires near LA Tropical storms's threats said minimal Withdrawal of land bureau name likely 4 arrests made in Portland, Ore., clash

Firefighters struggle with fires near LA

LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters struggled to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles on Saturday as forecasters warned that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up around noon, sending up a cloud of smoke as it headed toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. Although it was burning into forest land, evacuation orders remained in effect for the western Antelope Valley because erratic winds in the forecast could push the fire toward homes, fire spokesman Jake Miller said.

Fire crews managed to stop the fire's movement down to the desert floor when it flared up Friday afternoon.

The Lake Fire was just 12% contained as of Saturday morning, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 23 square miles of brush and trees. Fire officials said 21 buildings had been destroyed, including at least five homes.

Firefighters were struggling in steep, rugged terrain amid scorching temperatures. The National Weather Service warned of temperatures as high as 111 degrees in the Antelope Valley Saturday, and winds gusting 15-20 mph were expected.

Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures and unhealthy air predicted for many parts of the state. There also was a chance of isolated thunderstorms worsening the fire threat by creating dry lightning and strong downdrafts, fire officials said

Tropical storms' threats said minimal

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Kyle was moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States early Saturday as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl toward islands in the Caribbean.

Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisories. Kyle was centered 360 miles southeast of Providence, R.I., while Josephine was 200 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Josephine had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, forecasters said, and was tracking west-northwest at 16 mph, while Kyle was churning east-northeast at 21 mph. Kyle's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm. Josephine was forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Withdrawal of land bureau name likely

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

Pendley has functionally led the bureau since mid-2019 as deputy director for policy and programs. Conservation groups had lambasted his positions on a number of issues, including his long-held stance that the federal government shouldn't own land.

His confirmation was already in doubt amid wavering support among Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which would have considered the nomination.

Outdoor Life earlier reported the withdrawal, which won't become official until the Senate is back in session.

A spokesman for the Department of the Interior said in a statement that Pendley, 75, continues to lead the bureau, which has oversight of almost 250 million acres of public lands.

4 arrests made in Portland, Ore., clash

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Four people were arrested overnight in Portland as police dispersed a protest that was headed toward the offices of the police union, authorities said Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau declared the demonstration of a couple hundred people an unlawful assembly Friday night, saying people were throwing fireworks, golf balls and chunks of concrete at officers. Officers said they used crowd control munitions but no CS tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Some of the protesters carried heavy wooden shields and wore gas masks and other protective gear, authorities said.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of the Portland Police Association, vandalized them and set fires.

Police said that one officer suffered minor injuries after being repeatedly punched in the head and another from being struck by a stick, bat or other object. The four arrests were for investigation of charges that included assault on an officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports