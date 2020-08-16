Friday's late interleague box scores

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES
Dodgers 7, Angels 4
|Los Ang. (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|2
|9
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.181
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Ríos 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|A.Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Los Ang. (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|3
|9
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Rendon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.192
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Adell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Los Angeles (N)
|002
|002
|120--7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles (A)
|000
|010
|021--4
|6
|1
a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Stassi in the 9th.
E--Rendon (3). LOB--Los Angeles (N) 4, Los Angeles (A) 4. 2B--Ríos (2), Ohtani (4), Goodwin (4). HR--Bellinger (3), off Sandoval; Bellinger (4), off Buchter; Rendon (5), off Kershaw. RBI--Turner (16), Pollock (12), Bellinger 4 (11), Seager (10), Rendon (9), La Stella 2 (6), Goodwin (11). SB--Pollock (1).
Runners left in scoring position--Los Angeles (N) 2 (Bellinger); Los Angeles (A) 2 (Trout, Castro). RISP--Los Angeles (N) 2 for 8; Los Angeles (A) 3 for 6.
GIDP--Hernández, Ohtani.
DP--Los Angeles (N) 1 (Hernández, Ríos); Los Angeles (A) 1 (Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw W,2-1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|91
|2.65
|Báez
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|2.89
|Floro
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Treinen
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0.96
|Jansen S,5-5
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.08
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval L,0-2
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|83
|3.94
|J.Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.15
|Buchter
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored--Floro 2-2, Jansen 1-0, J.Barnes 1-1.
Umpires--Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T--2:58.
Athletics 8, Giants 7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|8
|8
|3
|7
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pinder ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.153
|Canha cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Davis dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.245
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|San Fran.
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|7
|13
|7
|3
|10
|Ystrzemski cf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.119
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Sandoval dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Slater pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Tromp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Dubón ss-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Oakland
|000
|000
|205
|1--8
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|103
|200
|010
|0--7
|13
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-struck out for Tromp in the 10th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 2-ran for Sandoval in the 10th.
E--Murphy (0). LOB--Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B--Semien (3). 3B--Grossman (1). HR--Olson (7), off Gott; Piscotty (3), off Gott; Longoria (2), off Luzardo; Pence (2), off Luzardo; Yastrzemski (5), off McFarland. RBI--Grossman (9), Davis (5), Olson (15), Piscotty 4 (12), Canha (10), Longoria 3 (8), Pence 3 (6), Yastrzemski (13). SF--Canha.
Runners left in scoring position--Oakland 4 (Kemp, Murphy, Chapman); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Sandoval). RISP--Oakland 1 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.
Runners moved up--Davis, Olson. GIDP--Pinder, Flores.
DP--Oakland 1 (Semien, Kemp, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Flores).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|3
|1/3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|72
|4.79
|Wendelken
|2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.89
|Trivino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.43
|McFarland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.08
|Soria W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Hendriks S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.74
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|104
|4.62
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.93
|Gott
|1/3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|0
|23
|8.53
|Rogers
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|9.90
|García L,0-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored--Wendelken 2-0. HBP--Gott (Davis).
Umpires--Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T--3:23.