Friday's late interleague box scores

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

Dodgers 7, Angels 4

Los Ang. (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 9 7 2 9 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Seager ss 5 1 0 1 0 1 .305 Turner 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .282 Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283 Bellinger cf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .181 Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Ríos 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 A.Barnes c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257

Los Ang. (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 3 9 Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Rendon 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .192 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Goodwin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .288 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Adell rf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .167

Los Angeles (N) 002 002 120--7 9 0 Los Angeles (A) 000 010 021--4 6 1

a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Stassi in the 9th.

E--Rendon (3). LOB--Los Angeles (N) 4, Los Angeles (A) 4. 2B--Ríos (2), Ohtani (4), Goodwin (4). HR--Bellinger (3), off Sandoval; Bellinger (4), off Buchter; Rendon (5), off Kershaw. RBI--Turner (16), Pollock (12), Bellinger 4 (11), Seager (10), Rendon (9), La Stella 2 (6), Goodwin (11). SB--Pollock (1).

Runners left in scoring position--Los Angeles (N) 2 (Bellinger); Los Angeles (A) 2 (Trout, Castro). RISP--Los Angeles (N) 2 for 8; Los Angeles (A) 3 for 6.

GIDP--Hernández, Ohtani.

DP--Los Angeles (N) 1 (Hernández, Ríos); Los Angeles (A) 1 (Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).

Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw W,2-1 7 1 1 1 2 6 91 2.65 Báez 2/3 1 2 2 1 2 22 2.89 Floro 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Treinen 2/3 2 1 1 0 0 13 0.96 Jansen S,5-5 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.08

Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval L,0-2 6 6 5 4 2 5 83 3.94 J.Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.15 Buchter 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 5.40 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.86

Inherited runners-scored--Floro 2-2, Jansen 1-0, J.Barnes 1-1.

Umpires--Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T--2:58.

Athletics 8, Giants 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 8 8 3 7 Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .218 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Pinder ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Chapman 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .153 Canha cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .246 Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .306 Davis dh 2 1 0 1 1 1 .143 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .245 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Allen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136

San Fran. AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 7 13 7 3 10 Ystrzemski cf-lf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .303 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .444 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .231 Flores 1b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .292 Pence rf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .119 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Sandoval dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Slater pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Tromp c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Dubón ss-cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .224

Oakland 000 000 205 1--8 8 1 San Francisco 103 200 010 0--7 13 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-struck out for Tromp in the 10th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 2-ran for Sandoval in the 10th.

E--Murphy (0). LOB--Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B--Semien (3). 3B--Grossman (1). HR--Olson (7), off Gott; Piscotty (3), off Gott; Longoria (2), off Luzardo; Pence (2), off Luzardo; Yastrzemski (5), off McFarland. RBI--Grossman (9), Davis (5), Olson (15), Piscotty 4 (12), Canha (10), Longoria 3 (8), Pence 3 (6), Yastrzemski (13). SF--Canha.

Runners left in scoring position--Oakland 4 (Kemp, Murphy, Chapman); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Sandoval). RISP--Oakland 1 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up--Davis, Olson. GIDP--Pinder, Flores.

DP--Oakland 1 (Semien, Kemp, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Flores).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 3 1/3 9 6 6 2 3 72 4.79 Wendelken 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 3 30 2.89 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.43 McFarland 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 1.08 Soria W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00 Hendriks S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.74

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 7 3 2 2 2 5 104 4.62 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.93 Gott 1/3 2 5 5 1 0 23 8.53 Rogers 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 20 9.90 García L,0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored--Wendelken 2-0. HBP--Gott (Davis).

Umpires--Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T--3:23.