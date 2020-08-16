Sections
Friday's late interleague box scores

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

Dodgers 7, Angels 4

Los Ang. (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3679729
Betts rf400011.303
Seager ss510101.305
Turner 3b312110.282
Pollock lf411100.283
Bellinger cf422401.181
Taylor dh401002.286
Hernández 2b400001.246
Ríos 1b411002.250
A.Barnes c412001.257
Los Ang. (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3246439
Fletcher ss401000.300
La Stella 2b401201.286
Trout cf400001.308
Rendon 3b211120.192
Ohtani dh411000.214
Pujols 1b411001.186
Upton lf300002.107
Goodwin ph101100.288
Stassi c300001.242
Castro ph100001.229
Adell rf210012.167
Los Angeles (N)002002120--790
Los Angeles (A)000010021--461

a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Stassi in the 9th.

E--Rendon (3). LOB--Los Angeles (N) 4, Los Angeles (A) 4. 2B--Ríos (2), Ohtani (4), Goodwin (4). HR--Bellinger (3), off Sandoval; Bellinger (4), off Buchter; Rendon (5), off Kershaw. RBI--Turner (16), Pollock (12), Bellinger 4 (11), Seager (10), Rendon (9), La Stella 2 (6), Goodwin (11). SB--Pollock (1).

Runners left in scoring position--Los Angeles (N) 2 (Bellinger); Los Angeles (A) 2 (Trout, Castro). RISP--Los Angeles (N) 2 for 8; Los Angeles (A) 3 for 6.

GIDP--Hernández, Ohtani.

DP--Los Angeles (N) 1 (Hernández, Ríos); Los Angeles (A) 1 (Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).

Los Angeles (N)IP HRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw W,2-17 11126912.65
Báez 2/312212222.89
Floro 1/320000120.00
Treinen 2/321100130.96
Jansen S,5-5 1/30000161.08
Los Angeles (A)IP HRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval L,0-26 65425833.94
J.Barnes1 10001214.15
Buchter1 22202215.40
Ramirez1 0000183.86

Inherited runners-scored--Floro 2-2, Jansen 1-0, J.Barnes 1-1.

Umpires--Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T--2:58.

Athletics 8, Giants 7

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3788837
Semien ss502000.218
Kemp 2b300001.233
Pinder ph-2b200001.167
Chapman 3b510001.253
Olson 1b511101.153
Canha cf321111.246
Grossman lf421110.306
Davis dh210111.143
Piscotty rf412400.245
Murphy c401001.200
Barreto pr000000.000
Allen c000000.136
San Fran.ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals427137310
Ystrzemski cf-lf611102.303
Solano 2b411010.444
Longoria 3b512300.231
Flores 1b514000.292
Pence rf411312.119
Ruf lf201010.276
Dickerson ph100001.265
Crawford ss100000.204
Sandoval dh500002.159
Slater pr000000.342
Tromp c411001.229
Belt ph100001.132
Dubón ss-cf412001.224
Oakland0000002051--881
San Francisco1032000100--7130

a-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-struck out for Tromp in the 10th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 2-ran for Sandoval in the 10th.

E--Murphy (0). LOB--Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B--Semien (3). 3B--Grossman (1). HR--Olson (7), off Gott; Piscotty (3), off Gott; Longoria (2), off Luzardo; Pence (2), off Luzardo; Yastrzemski (5), off McFarland. RBI--Grossman (9), Davis (5), Olson (15), Piscotty 4 (12), Canha (10), Longoria 3 (8), Pence 3 (6), Yastrzemski (13). SF--Canha.

Runners left in scoring position--Oakland 4 (Kemp, Murphy, Chapman); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Sandoval). RISP--Oakland 1 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up--Davis, Olson. GIDP--Pinder, Flores.

DP--Oakland 1 (Semien, Kemp, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Flores).

OaklandIP HRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo31/396623724.79
Wendelken22/310003302.89
Trivino1 10001156.43
McFarland1 11100131.08
Soria W,2-01 10010210.00
Hendriks S,6-71 00003131.74
San FranciscoIP HRERBBSONPERA
Cueto7 322251044.62
Watson1 1000071.93
Gott 1/325510238.53
Rogers 2/320002209.90
García L,0-11 01000120.00

Inherited runners-scored--Wendelken 2-0. HBP--Gott (Davis).

Umpires--Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T--3:23.

