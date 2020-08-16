Friday's late National League box score

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME
D-backs 5, Padres 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAVG.
Tatis Jr. ss401001.301
Grisham cf402001.250
Machado 3b300011.215
Pham dh400003.208
Hosmer 1b401000.267
Myers rf411002.282
Cronenwrth 2b301110.326
Mejía c300000.088
a-Mateo ph100001.000
Profar lf400000.167
TOTALS3416129
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAVG.
Calhoun rf422200.254
K.Marte 2b300102.325
S.Marte cf411101.362
Peralta dh402100.319
Walker 1b400002.296
Vogt c401001.188
An.Young 3b100011.286
Escobar 3b100010.169
Varsho lf411002.154
Ahmed ss311002.227
TOTALS32585211
San Diego000000001--160
Arizona00000104x--582
a-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.
E--An.Young 2 (2). LOB--San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B--Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR--Calhoun (5), off Lamet. RBI--Cronenworth (5), Calhoun 2 (14), K.Marte (8), S.Marte (10), Peralta (15). SB--Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF--K.Marte.
Runners left in scoring position--San Diego 5 (Pham 2, Mejía, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Varsho). RISP--San Diego 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 4.
Runners moved up--Cronenworth.
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lamet, L, 2-1631118811.59
Pagán100000125.87
Yates001101612.5
Ja.Guerra2/3433011611.1
Hill1/31001189.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly W 3-162/330027961.71
Ju.Guerra, H, 11/30000050.00
Rondón, H, 21100011710.8
Chafin121101218.53
Yates pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored--Ja.Guerra 1-1, Hill 1-0, Ju.Guerra 1-0. IBB--off M.Kelly (Machado), off Hill (Escobar). WP--Yates, Ja.Guerra.
Umpires--Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T--3:03.