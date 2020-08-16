Friday's late National League box score

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

D-backs 5, Padres 1

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAVG.

Tatis Jr. ss401001.301

Grisham cf402001.250

Machado 3b300011.215

Pham dh400003.208

Hosmer 1b401000.267

Myers rf411002.282

Cronenwrth 2b301110.326

Mejía c300000.088

a-Mateo ph100001.000

Profar lf400000.167

TOTALS3416129

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAVG.

Calhoun rf422200.254

K.Marte 2b300102.325

S.Marte cf411101.362

Peralta dh402100.319

Walker 1b400002.296

Vogt c401001.188

An.Young 3b100011.286

Escobar 3b100010.169

Varsho lf411002.154

Ahmed ss311002.227

TOTALS32585211

San Diego000000001--160

Arizona00000104x--582

a-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

E--An.Young 2 (2). LOB--San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B--Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR--Calhoun (5), off Lamet. RBI--Cronenworth (5), Calhoun 2 (14), K.Marte (8), S.Marte (10), Peralta (15). SB--Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF--K.Marte.

Runners left in scoring position--San Diego 5 (Pham 2, Mejía, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Varsho). RISP--San Diego 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 4.

Runners moved up--Cronenworth.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA

Lamet, L, 2-1631118811.59

Pagán100000125.87

Yates001101612.5

Ja.Guerra2/3433011611.1

Hill1/31001189.00

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA

M.Kelly W 3-162/330027961.71

Ju.Guerra, H, 11/30000050.00

Rondón, H, 21100011710.8

Chafin121101218.53

Yates pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored--Ja.Guerra 1-1, Hill 1-0, Ju.Guerra 1-0. IBB--off M.Kelly (Machado), off Hill (Escobar). WP--Yates, Ja.Guerra.

Umpires--Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T--3:03.