OPINION | RICHARD MASON: A high-flying national movement

Richard Mason poses with Angel Wings, painted by Lara Mason in downtown El Dorado. (Photo courtesy of the Mason family)

The Angel Wings in El Dorado Project, a street art painting, is part of a global phenomenon called Angel Wings. It’s sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers and the Downtown Guest Quarters, and was created by my daughter, artist Lara Mason, a former student of the University of Texas Fine Art Department.

Recently completed, El Dorado Angel Wings is a major addition to downtown El Dorado. A 10-foot by 22-foot wingspread is on the north side of the historic 1909 Wilson Building at 209 E. Elm Street.

Even before the project was finished, it attracted the attention of several hundred people who stood between the wings to have their photos taken. These photos, which make the person appear to have huge wings, have been very popular.

Lara Mason is a photorealism artist, which requires painstaking detail with every stroke of the brush. Her work is as close to a photograph as possible; the texture and detail distinguish it and gives depth and emotion a photograph could never capture. She has given the wings such a realistic feathering that they look as if they could fly away.

After making a large cutout that would outline the spread of the wings on the building’s brick wall, she spent days working on a 10-foot ladder detailing every feather with texture and color.

Over the centuries, feathers have had a symbolic significance in numerous cultures, usually referring to spiritual communication.

Based on the reception from cultures around the globe, the worldwide Angel Wings Project has kindled deep emotions that draw people to become part of the display, to have their pictures made, then to share those pictures with friends.

The pictures of the El Dorado site are going nationwide and probably worldwide.

The project is part of a nationwide Main Street Organization goal to create more downtown ambiance all across the country. It is expected that over the next few months several thousand photos will capture the dramatic set of Angel Wings, bringing additional publicity and more visitors to Downtown El Dorado.

The original Angel Wings Project started in Los Angeles in 2012 with several goals in mind. The primary goal, which the original artist, Colette Miller stated, “is to remind us that we are supposed to be angels on earth, and reflect the goodness of angels to our fellow man.”

Ms. Miller started painting Angel Wings on some of the dilapidated buildings’ walls in the city to add a little interest and color.

The initial Wings attracted so much attention and praise that the city of Los Angeles became a willing partner with Ms. Miller, which resulted in 30 more Angel Wings throughout the city.

Today in Los Angeles you can find Angel Wings in the city’s Downtown Arts district, Angel City Brewer, the Regent Theatre, Koreatown, Westfield Century City Mall, and many other locations.

Angel Wings are never owned by anyone, not even Ms. Miller. People seek them out, drawing encouragement, peace and inspiration from her work. There are more than 150 installations around the world, including in Kenya, Australia, England, Japan, France, Cuba, Juarez Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and more.

“Los Angeles is the City of Angels, often known for its street art and murals. It’s fitting the interactive street art Angel Wings Project started here,” Ms. Miller says on the website discoverlosangeles.com .

“It’s also apt that the Global Angel Wings Project was founded in this world city of 1,000 nationalities/languages/belief systems as all humanity can be the good on this earth if we try.”

Downtown El Dorado’s Angel Wings are part of this worldwide movement that encourages us to treat everyone as equals. You’re invited to drop by downtown El Dorado to become part of the art, and celebrate the oneness of mankind.